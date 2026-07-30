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Spain's Melia posts first-half loss of €7.5 million after Cuba exit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's Melia posts first-half loss of €7.5 million after Cuba exit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Melia Reports €7.5 Million First-Half Loss Following Cuba Operations Exit

Financial Performance and Impact of Cuba Exit

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spanish hotel group Melia on Thursday reported a net loss of €7.5 million due to the cessation of its operations in Cuba.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are the details:

Revenue and Profit Overview

• Revenues of Spain's largest hotel chain, which also operates across Europe, Asia and the Caribbean, reached €1.04 billion euros, 7.1% more than the same period last year.

• The company's profit from continuing operations was €83.5 million in the first half of 2026, in line with last year.

Impact of Cuba Operations Exit

• However, it also booked provisions of €79.4 million related to suspending its Cuban operations.

• Its consolidated net profit was €4.1 million.

Market Expectations and Performance Metrics

• Revenue was in line with analysts' expectations, according to an LSEG survey.

• Revenue per room in the first half rose 11.7% from a year earlier.

Future Outlook

Summer Season Projections

• Melia expects a stronger summer season at its resorts in Spain and other countries, with bookings for the third quarter growing at double-digit rates compared to last year.

Details on Cuba Operations Cessation

Hotel Closures and Contributing Factors

• Melia ceased operations of its 34 hotels in Cuba between June and July amid tighter U.S. sanctions and a deepening economic crisis.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8695 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons, Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

Key Takeaways

  • Melia booked €79.4 million in provisions linked to its complete exit from 34 hotels in Cuba amid U.S. sanctions and economic crisis, triggering a net loss of €7.5 million (live.euronext.com)
  • Revenue in H1 reached €1.04 billion, up 7.1% year‑on‑year; profit from continuing operations held steady at €83.5 million (live.euronext.com)
  • Revenue per room rose 11.7%, and strong Q3 bookings—with double‑digit growth—suggest a robust summer season, reinforcing expectations of recovery post‑Cuba exit (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Melia report a first-half loss in 2026?
Melia reported a €7.5 million loss due to the cessation of its operations in Cuba and provisions related to leaving the Cuban market.
How much revenue did Melia generate in the first half of 2026?
Melia generated €1.04 billion in revenues, which is 7.1% higher than the same period last year.
What factors contributed to Melia's net loss despite increased revenues?
Melia booked provisions of €79.4 million related to exiting Cuba, offsetting increased revenues.
How did Melia's room revenue perform in the first half?
Revenue per room rose by 11.7% compared to a year earlier.
What are Melia's expectations for the third quarter of 2026?
Melia expects stronger summer season bookings, growing at double-digit rates compared to last year.

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