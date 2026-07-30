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China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Sinochem Sells 14% Pirelli Stake to Czech Billionaire Michal Strnad

Sinochem Reduces Stake in Pirelli Amid Strategic Shifts

Details of the Stake Sale

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Sinochem has sold a 14% stake in Pirelli to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad, the two parties said on Thursday, with the Chinese state-owned group significantly scaling back its investment in the Italian tyremaker.

Sinochem said it had sold the shares, part of its overall 34.1% shareholding through a block-trade deal, cutting its stake to 20.1%, this becoming Pirelli's second largest investor.

Acquisition by Michal Strnad

In a separate statement, Strnad's investment company Lumina Crown said it had acquired the 14% stake, becoming Pirelli's third largest shareholder and aiming for a "long-term investment" in the company.

Strnad is the controlling shareholder of defence and industrial group Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

Financial Details of the Transaction

According to data reported on the Italian stock exchange website, the shares were sold at €6.50 each, valuing the 14% stake at around €987 million ($1.14 billion).

Pirelli shares closed at 6.51 euros on Thursday.

Background and Implications

Investor Tensions and Italian Government Intervention

The sale draws a line under years of tensions between Pirelli's main investors following Italy's moves to curb Sinochem's influence at the company.

As a consequence of the deal, Camfin - the vehicle of Executive Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, the Italian businessman who has led the Milan-based tyre maker for more than three decades - becomes Pirelli's largest shareholder with a 26% stake.

Government Restrictions on Sinochem

Sinochem's influence over the company has been sharply curtailed since the Italian government intervened twice, in 2023 and earlier this year, using its so-called "golden power" rules to protect strategic assets.

Under more recent restrictions imposed by Rome, Sinochem got just three representatives on Pirelli's 15-member board, which is effectively controlled by Camfin. Its appointees are also barred from holding key executive positions such as chairman or chief executive.

Advisors and Additional Information

Sinochem was advised in the deal by BNP Paribas; Lumina Crown was advised by Jefferies.

($1 = 0.8674 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Elvira PollinaEditing by Keith Weir and Susan Fenton)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Pirelli did Sinochem sell to Michal Strnad?
Sinochem sold a 14% stake in Pirelli to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad.
What is the value of the 14% Pirelli stake sold by Sinochem?
The 14% stake was valued at around €987 million, sold at €6.50 per share.
Who is now Pirelli’s largest shareholder after Sinochem’s sale?
Camfin, led by Marco Tronchetti Provera, became Pirelli’s largest shareholder with a 26% stake.
How did Italian government intervention affect Sinochem’s role in Pirelli?
Italian government restrictions limited Sinochem’s board seats and executive influence in Pirelli.
Who advised Sinochem and Lumina Crown in the transaction?
Sinochem was advised by BNP Paribas and Lumina Crown was advised by Jefferies.

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