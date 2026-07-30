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OpenAI cuts prices on smaller models as businesses scrutinize AI spend - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OpenAI cuts prices on smaller models as businesses scrutinize AI spend

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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OpenAI Reduces Prices on Smaller AI Models as Businesses Watch Spending

OpenAI’s Strategic Price Cuts and Their Impact on the AI Industry

Overview of Price Reductions

July 30 (Reuters) - OpenAI slashed prices of its low- and mid-tier AI models on Thursday, a move that may intensify competition in the industry as U.S. companies battle cheaper Chinese rivals for customers increasingly wary of the technology's ballooning costs.

The ChatGPT maker lowered the cost of its smaller GPT-5.6 Luna model by 80% and its mid-tier Terra by 20%, while leaving the price of its biggest and flagship Sol model unchanged.

Business Cost Scrutiny and Market Adoption

The cuts show that rising cost scrutiny by businesses facing hefty AI bills is forcing American labs to rethink pricing. Many tech CEOs have also said in recent months that cheaper AI options are key to the technology's widespread adoption.

Competitive Pressure from Rivals

OpenAI's new pricing also turns up the heat on Anthropic, whose Claude models dominate enterprise and developer use but sit at the costlier end of the market. Both companies have been under pressure from open-source Chinese rivals such as Z.ai's GLM-5.2 that nearly match their performance at a lower cost.

Financial Implications and Industry Reactions

Analysts have said that cutting prices could boost usage of OpenAI's and Anthropic's technology, but strain their finances ahead of highly anticipated initial public offerings.

Benefits for Businesses

While Thursday's cuts affect only OpenAI's smaller and mid-tier models, the company said it would still benefit businesses broadly as those models can now do work that recently required a top-tier system at far lower cost.

The new pricing means businesses using OpenAI's technology will have to pay less for every million "tokens", or the units used to measure AI usage, they run through the models.

Sending text to Luna drops to 20 cents per million tokens from $1 and Terra's to $2 from $2.50, while generating responses falls to $1.20 and $12 from $6 and $15, respectively.

Comparison with Anthropic’s Claude Models

Anthropic's mid-tier Claude Sonnet 4.6 model, meanwhile, costs $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens, above the rates for Terra.

Efficiency Gains and Pricing Trends

OpenAI said the lower prices were partly enabled by efficiency gains from GPT-5.6, including the model's ability to improve code and optimize performance during internal development.

Overall, prices of tokens have been falling in the past year, but the cost of completing a task is rising as ​AI firms shift from flat subscriptions to usage-based pricing.

Challenges for Businesses

That is leaving companies with unpredictable and often higher bills as usage per task becomes harder to estimate.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru and Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI sliced GPT‑5.6 Luna input/output token prices to $0.20/$1.20 and Terra to $2/$12 per million tokens, while keeping Sol unchanged, reflecting rising enterprise cost sensitivity and efficiency gains in newer models. (techjournal.org)
  • Chinese open‑weight models like GLM‑5.2 offer comparable capability at drastically lower prices (e.g., ~$1.40 input/$4.40 output per million tokens), intensifying pricing competition and pressuring U.S. AI labs. (turing.yun)
  • Price cuts may spur usage but could squeeze margins for OpenAI and Anthropic ahead of potential IPOs, especially as businesses shift to unpredictable usage‑based billing amid demand for more cost‑efficient AI solutions. (kiplinger.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which OpenAI models had their prices reduced?
OpenAI reduced prices for its low-tier GPT-5.6 Luna model by 80% and its mid-tier Terra model by 20%.
Why did OpenAI cut prices on some AI models?
OpenAI cut prices due to increased price scrutiny from businesses and mounting competition from cheaper Chinese rivals.
How do the new prices compare to Anthropic’s models?
OpenAI's Terra model is now cheaper than Anthropic’s mid-tier Claude Sonnet 4.6, both for input and output tokens.
What impact could the price cuts have on OpenAI and competitors?
Analysts suggest price cuts may boost model usage but could also strain the finances of OpenAI and Anthropic ahead of possible IPOs.
How have AI pricing models changed recently?
AI firms are shifting from flat subscriptions to usage-based pricing, making costs less predictable and sometimes higher for businesses.

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