Bombardier to Choose Canadian Site for Militarizing Private Jets by 2027

Bombardier's Plans for Special Mission Aircraft in Canada

Decision Timeline and Partnership Details

MONTREAL, July 30 (Reuters) - Bombardier expects to decide by late 2026 or early next year on a Canadian site to prepare private jets for use as special mission aircraft with partner Saab, CEO Eric Martel told reporters on Thursday.

Canadian Government's Procurement Strategy

The Canadian government has said it would buy a fleet of early warning planes from Sweden's Saab as it tries to reduce reliance on U.S. defense firms. Earlier this month, NATO announced a roughly $4.5 billion plan to buy up to 10 ‌Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes which use Bombardier's Global jets.

Site Operations and Capabilities

Mirroring Wichita Operations

Martel said the site in Canada would mirror the work it does in Wichita, Kansas, where U.S. workers now convert empty aircraft with the necessary wiring, radars and other equipment required to become special mission planes.

Potential for Expansion

“You can see a scenario where we do the same thing, establish ourselves somewhere in Canada to have a similar operation," Martel said. "There is an opportunity now to start this operation with the GlobalEye."

The site, which would be chosen based on workforce availability, would start with the GlobalEye but could also be modified for other missions.

Expected Decision and Reporting

“I think this is a decision that will happen either late this year or early next about the location,” he said.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in MontrealEditing by Nick Zieminski)