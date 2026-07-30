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Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Bombardier to Choose Canadian Site for Militarizing Private Jets by 2027

Bombardier's Plans for Special Mission Aircraft in Canada

Decision Timeline and Partnership Details

MONTREAL, July 30 (Reuters) - Bombardier expects to decide by late 2026 or early next year on a Canadian site to prepare private jets for use as special mission aircraft with partner Saab, CEO Eric Martel told reporters on Thursday.

Canadian Government's Procurement Strategy

The Canadian government has said it would buy a fleet of early warning planes from Sweden's Saab as it tries to reduce reliance on U.S. defense firms. Earlier this month, NATO announced a roughly $4.5 billion plan to buy up to 10 ‌Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes which use Bombardier's Global jets.

Site Operations and Capabilities

Mirroring Wichita Operations

Martel said the site in Canada would mirror the work it does in Wichita, Kansas, where U.S. workers now convert empty aircraft with the necessary wiring, radars and other equipment required to become special mission planes.

Potential for Expansion

“You can see a scenario where we do the same thing, establish ourselves somewhere in Canada to have a similar operation," Martel said. "There is an opportunity now to start this operation with the GlobalEye."

The site, which would be chosen based on workforce availability, would start with the GlobalEye but could also be modified for other missions.

Expected Decision and Reporting

“I think this is a decision that will happen either late this year or early next about the location,” he said.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in MontrealEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Bombardier will choose a Canadian site by late 2026 or early 2027 to militarize GlobalEye jets, replicating its Wichita conversion operations (Reuters July 30, 2026) (investing.com)
  • Canada has selected Saab’s GlobalEye, based on Bombardier’s Global 6500, for its early warning fleet—aligning with its defence industrial strategy and reducing dependence on U.S. defense firms (investing.com)
  • NATO is set to procure up to ten GlobalEye surveillance aircraft in a ~$4.5 billion deal, potentially expanding Bombardier‑Saab industrial cooperation and boosting Canadian aerospace exports (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Bombardier decide on the Canadian site for militarizing private jets?
Bombardier expects to choose the site by late 2026 or early 2027.
What is the purpose of the new Canadian site?
The site will prepare Bombardier jets for use as special mission aircraft in partnership with Saab.
What aircraft will be part of the initial militarization operation?
The Bombardier GlobalEye surveillance planes will be the first to be militarized at the new site.
Why is Canada interested in developing its own special mission aircraft capabilities?
Canada aims to reduce reliance on U.S. defense firms by investing in local military aviation capabilities.
Which companies are associated with the Canadian militarization plan?
Bombardier and Sweden's Saab are partners in this military aircraft project.

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