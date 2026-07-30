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Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery

Glencore Secures Key Role at Wilhelmshaven Oil Refinery

By Enes Tunagur and Robert Harvey

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Global miner and commodities trader Glencore will supply Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery and sell its refined fuels, after entering into a processing agreement with its owner HES International, four European trading sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Industry Trends: Trading Houses and Refinery Investments

Oil trading houses have increasingly looked to invest in refining in recent years in outright acquisitions or tolling contracts, as refineries offer increased flexibility and a secure outlet for barrels. 

Contract Transition and Market Impact

Glencore Takes Over from Hartree

London-listed Glencore takes over the processing contract with the refinery from commodities trader Hartree, the sources told Reuters. 

Glencore and Hartree declined to comment. HES International did not respond to a request for comment. 

Deal Timeline and Confidentiality

The changeover happened recently, two of the sources said, but Reuters could not identify the full terms or timeline of the deal, which is not public and has not previously been reported.

Glencore's Expanding Refining Portfolio

European Fuel Market Expansion

The deal further expands Glencore's footprint in the European fuel market after it completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch fuel supplier FincoEnergies earlier this month.

Other Refining Interests

It also adds to Glencore's refining portfolio, alongside its joint-venture with Chandra Asri for the Singapore refinery, and South African subsidiary Astron Energy's 100,000 bpd Cape Town refinery.

Previous Supply Agreements

Glencore had a supply agreement with the UK's 113,000 bpd Lindsey oil refinery until it shut down in mid-2025 when owner Prax declared insolvency.    

Wilhelmshaven Refinery Operations

Facility Overview

PARTLY OPERATIONAL 

The Wilhelmshaven refinery at the HES International tank terminal site on Germany's northwestern coast has been partly operational since 2019, when HES restarted an 87,000 barrel-per-day vacuum distillation unit to process crude into low-sulphur marine fuels ahead of the International Maritime Organization's 2020 global sulphur cap.

HES bought the Wilhelmshaven refinery from ConocoPhillips in 2011 and converted it into a large-scale tank terminal facility. The refinery had a processing capacity of 260,000 bpd before it was mothballed. 

Technical Capabilities

The plant also has a 16,000 bpd hydrotreating unit, according to LSEG data. The VDU converts heavy, low-sulphur crude oil, or residual fuel oil, into higher-value fuels, while hydrotreatment removes sulphur from fuels. 

Recent Operations and Trade Flows

The Wilhelmshaven refinery appears to have run at reduced rates this year, data from analytics firm Kpler suggests.

It last imported crude oil in December, after taking around 34,000 bpd of crude over 2023-2025, most of which was Chadian Doba. Glencore is a regular trader of Doba crude, two West African crude traders said. 

Meanwhile, it has exported 5,000 bpd of fuels this year, mainly fuel oil and gasoil, according to Kpler, down from 32,000 bpd across 2023-2025. 

(Reporting by Enes Tunagur and Robert Harvey in London, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Glencore replaces Hartree in a tolling deal at the partly operational Wilhelmshaven refinery under HES International ownership, reinforcing its refining-to-distribution integration strategy.
  • This deal complements Glencore’s recent majority-stake acquisition in Dutch fuel supplier FincoEnergies (completed July 2, 2026) (fincoenergies.com).
  • The Wilhelmshaven site resumed low‑sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) production in June 2020 via its revamped vacuum distillation unit and completed a general overhaul of that unit in May 2026 (hesinternational.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What contract did Glencore secure at the Wilhelmshaven refinery?
Glencore secured a processing agreement to supply and sell refined fuels at the Wilhelmshaven oil refinery, replacing Hartree.
Who owns the Wilhelmshaven oil refinery?
The Wilhelmshaven oil refinery is owned by HES International.
What is the current operational status of the Wilhelmshaven refinery?
The refinery has been partly operational since 2019, using an 87,000 bpd vacuum distillation unit.
What kind of fuels will Glencore supply from the Wilhelmshaven refinery?
Glencore will supply and sell refined fuels such as fuel oil and gasoil produced at the Wilhelmshaven refinery.
What recent expansion moves has Glencore made in the European fuel market?
Glencore recently completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Dutch fuel supplier FincoEnergies and expanded its refining portfolio.

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