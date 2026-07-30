GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy's Leonardo lifts full-year order, core profit guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy's Leonardo lifts full-year order, core profit guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Leonardo Increases 2024 Order and Profit Guidance Following Acquisition

Leonardo's Financial Performance and Strategic Moves in 2024

Strong Growth in Orders and Profitability

ROME, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo on Thursday lifted its full-year guidance for orders, core profits and free cash flow after posting a 45% rise in new contracts in the first half of the year.  

• "The outstanding performance continued in the second quarter of the year, supported by standout commercial momentum across all divisions, together with strong growth in profitability and cash generation," the group said in a statement.

Impact of Iveco Defence Vehicles Acquisition

• The new guidance now includes expected contribution from the €1.6-billion acquisition of Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV) from truck maker Iveco, completed in March.

• New orders for 2026 are now seen at €28.2 billion, compared to a previous guidance of €25 billion, which did not include IDV, and a comparable target of €26.2.

Updated EBITA and Revenue Guidance

• Earnings before interest, taxes and appreciation (EBITA) are now estimated to reach €2.21 billion, up from an initially targeted €2.03 billion, or €2.15 billion when IDV is accounted for.

• After posting first quarter results, former CEO Roberto Cingolani said the company could have proposed a new guidance, but left the decision to the new management.

• The full-year revenues guidance of around €22.1 billion was confirmed.

Debt and Cash Flow Considerations

• The group's net debt is now seen at €2.2 billion euros at the end of the year, up from an expected €0.8 billion, which did not include the cash outflow related to the acquisition of IDV.

• The new debt estimate, however, does not include the recent acquisition of Raft by U.S. unit DRS

Management Perspectives and Market Outlook

• "Growth in our order backlog, revenues and operating profitability, together with stronger cash generation, demonstrates the Group’s ability to execute programmes, increase production capacity and respond effectively to an evolving market environment," commented Chief Executive Lorenzo Mariani, who was appointed in May.

• New orders in the first six months of the year were up 38.8% year-on-year on a comparable basis.

• Revenues were up 8.2% year-on-year, like-for-like, despite the negative impact of exchange rates on the contribution from the U.S business, mainly Leonardo DRS in the electronics sector.

• Net debt in the January-June period was up almost 50% to €3.25 billion due to the IDV acquisition.

Future M&A and Strategic Partnerships

• Mariani added in a statement that the group is looking at further M&A operation and "expanding the strategic partnerships that support the Group’s long-term growth".

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • New orders guidance lifted from €25 bn to €28.2 bn for 2026, reflecting inclusion of IDV contributions (previously €26.2 bn comparable target).
  • EBITA guidance raised to €2.21 bn from €2.03 bn (or €2.15 bn including IDV), while revenue forecast remains €22.1 bn.
  • Net debt projected at €2.2 bn (up from €0.8 bn excluding IDV), with further debt impact expected from the recent Raft acquisition by Leonardo’s DRS unit.
  • IDV acquisition—completed March 2026 for €1.6 bn—adds approximately €1.2 bn in orders, €1.1 bn in revenues, €120 m in EBITA and €220 m in FOCF for April–December 2026.
  • First‑half new orders rose ~39% YoY; revenues up ~8% YoY, despite FX headwinds from Leonardo DRS; net debt jumped ~50% to €3.25 bn due to IDV deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Leonardo raise its full-year guidance?
Leonardo raised its guidance due to a 45% rise in new contracts and strong performance across all divisions, including the acquisition of Iveco Defence Vehicles.
What are the new full-year order expectations for Leonardo?
New orders for 2026 are now expected at €28.2 billion, up from the previous €25 billion guidance.
How has Leonardo's net debt changed after acquisitions?
Net debt is now estimated at €2.2 billion by year-end, reflecting the acquisition of Iveco Defence Vehicles.
What contributed to Leonardo's revenue growth in early 2024?
Revenue growth was driven by increased orders, operational profitability, and strategic acquisitions, despite negative exchange rate impacts.
Is Leonardo planning further M&A activity?
Yes, CEO Lorenzo Mariani stated that the group is considering additional mergers and acquisitions and expanding strategic partnerships.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits

Portugal approves 33% windfall tax on oil companies' excess profits

Image for Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery

Glencore wins processing contract for Germany's Wilhelmshaven oil refinery

Image for Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets

Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets

Image for Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says

Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says

Image for China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad

China's Sinochem sells 14% Pirelli stake to Czech billionaire Michal Strnad

Image for OpenAI cuts prices on smaller models as businesses scrutinize AI spend

OpenAI cuts prices on smaller models as businesses scrutinize AI spend

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russian financial watchdog adds Telegram founder Durov to 'extremists and terrorists' list
Russian financial watchdog adds Telegram founder Durov to 'extremists and terrorists' list
Image for UK's IG Group agrees to buy Underdog for up to $1.3 billion
UK's IG Group agrees to buy Underdog for up to $1.3 billion
Image for Spain's Melia posts first-half loss of €7.5 million after Cuba exit
Spain's Melia posts first-half loss of €7.5 million after Cuba exit
Image for Puig reports first-half revenue growth after Estee Lauder talks end
Puig reports first-half revenue growth after Estee Lauder talks end
Image for Russia's Ryazan refinery has halted oil processing after drone attack, sources say
Russia's Ryazan refinery has halted oil processing after drone attack, sources say
Image for Russia likely fired North Korean missile in Ukraine strike that killed family, sources say
Russia likely fired North Korean missile in Ukraine strike that killed family, sources say
Image for Enel reports 3% rise in H1 core earnings despite drop in Italian hydro power
Enel reports 3% rise in H1 core earnings despite drop in Italian hydro power
Image for Worldline cuts revenue growth forecast as bank contract delays slow recovery
Worldline cuts revenue growth forecast as bank contract delays slow recovery
Image for Soccer-UEFA votes to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans
Soccer-UEFA votes to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans
Image for Euronext beats forecasts as diversification reduces reliance on market volatility
Euronext beats forecasts as diversification reduces reliance on market volatility
Image for Soccer-UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans
Soccer-UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans
Image for UK PM Burnham says he will use North Sea oil pragmatically after Trump comments
UK PM Burnham says he will use North Sea oil pragmatically after Trump comments
View All Finance Posts