Yen Slips After Tokyo Intervention as BOJ Policy Decision Looms

Market Reactions and Central Bank Decisions

By Jiaxing Li

Yen Volatility Following Tokyo’s Intervention

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen came under renewed pressure on Friday after soaring in the previous session as Tokyo intervened in the currency markets before the Bank of Japan's policy decision.

The dollar gained by as much as 0.45% to 160.175 in early trades, after diving 2.4% in its biggest single-day drop since January 2023 in the previous session.

Details of the Market Intervention

Japan conducted yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention in New York session overnight, a market source told Reuters, pulling the sagging currency from four-decade lows.

Bank of Japan’s Policy Outlook

The BOJ is widely expected to keep short-term interest rates steady at 1%, having just hiked in June, while delivering a hawkish signal as price pressures mount.

Comparison with U.S. Federal Reserve Policy

That follows U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, which bruised the dollar as traders questioned whether the Fed's new chief was serious about containing inflation.

Analyst Expectations for BOJ Rate Hikes

The slow pace of rate hikes has been blamed for pushing the yen to a 40-year low, and most analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates again to 1.25% by year-end.

Expert Commentary on Market Timing

"If you want to kind of intervene... it's probably quite a good time," Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, said, citing a weaker dollar amid pressure at the front end of the U.S. rates market and positive risk sentiment.

It also helps set the stage especially ahead of the BOJ where there is a risk that they may disappoint by not sounding hawkish enough, which could be a negative for the yen, he added.

Performance of Other Major Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 100.6 after plunging 0.7% in the previous session. It was heading for a 1.5% drop for the week and a 1.2% loss for the month.

The euro stood at $1.1523, down 0.04% so far in Asia, after climbing to a six-week high in previous session. Sterling traded flat at $1.34605.

The Aussie and Kiwi dollar were roughly down 0.1%, last at $0.70245 and $0.5875, respectively.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)