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France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France to sell part of stake in telecom Orange in secondary share sale, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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France Set to Reduce Orange Stake in €1.1 Billion Secondary Share Sale

By Gianluca Lo Nostro and Mathieu Rosemain

Details of the French Government's Orange Share Sale

Overview of the Transaction

July 30 (Reuters) - France is set to sell a small part of its stake in Orange, the country's biggest telecoms operator, in a share sale launched on Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said, with one saying it could raise €1.1 billion ($1.27 billion) from the deal.

Stakeholders Involved

The French state shareholding agency APE and French state investment bank Bpifrance, which together are the company's largest shareholder, are planning to sell 66.5 million shares via a secondary share sale, reducing the government's combined stake to 20.4% from roughly 23%, one of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter was private.

Bookbuilding Process and Pricing

A bookrunner term sheet seen by Reuters showed an accelerated bookbuild, with orders priced below €16.57 per share risking missing out. The term sheet did not disclose the seller. The deal is expected on Thursday night, it added.

Reactions and Comments

Orange and APE declined to comment. Bpifrance did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

Implications of the Sale

French Law and Voting Rights

France can reduce its Orange stake because French law grants double voting rights to shareholders who have held registered shares for at least two years, one of the sources said.

Maintaining Influence

Through the registration of its shares, France's voting power exceeds its economic stake and would remain close to the 30% level that carries significant influence under French takeover rules.

As a result, it can sell shares while retaining a strong say over the company, the source said. Discussions between Orange and the government on the issue have been under way for about two years, the source added.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8682 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro and Mathieu Rosemain. Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The French state (through APE and Bpifrance) will trim its combined Orange stake to ~20.4 % from ~23 %, via a secondary sale of 66.5 million shares, targeting ≈€1.1 billion (newsroom.orange.com).
  • An accelerated bookbuild structures the sale; orders below €16.57 per share risk exclusion (newsroom.orange.com).
  • Thanks to double voting rights from registered shareholding of over two years, France can lower economic ownership while maintaining voting control near 30 %, preserving influence under takeover rules (newsroom.orange.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money could France raise from the Orange share sale?
France could raise €1.1 billion ($1.27 billion) by selling part of its stake in Orange.
How many Orange shares will the French government sell?
The French government plans to sell 66.5 million shares through a secondary share sale.
What will France's ownership in Orange be after the share sale?
The government's combined stake will decrease to 20.4% from about 23%.
Why does France retain influence over Orange after selling shares?
Due to double voting rights for long-term registered shares, France's voting power will remain near 30%, ensuring significant influence.
Who are the major sellers of the Orange share stake?
The French state shareholding agency APE and state investment bank Bpifrance are the main sellers.

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