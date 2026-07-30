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Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Data center boom to make Portugal one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, EDP says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Portugal Emerges as Europe’s Fastest-Growing Power Market with Data Center Surge

Portugal’s Power Market Growth Driven by Data Center Expansion

Electricity Demand and Market Growth

LISBON, July 30 (Reuters) - Electricity demand in Portugal is expected to grow at a 4.5% compound annual rate over the next decade, making it one of Europe's fastest-growing power markets, fuelled by a booming pipeline of data centres, the CEO of utility EDP said on Thursday.

Data Center Pipeline and Investments

• The country is emerging as a key European data centre hub, with more than 2.6 gigawatts under development, led by the 1.2-GW Start Campus project in Sines, backed by Microsoft AI infrastructure investments, with the pipeline expected to grow substantially.

Renewable Energy and Competitive Advantages

• Portugal's appeal for data centre investors is underpinned by abundant wind, solar and hydropower, providing access to highly competitive renewable electricity to power energy-intensive projects.

Forecasts and Consumption Trends

• CEO Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade said the utility's internal forecasts point to electricity demand in Portugal growing at a compound annual rate of 4.5% between 2026 and 2035, among "the fastest growth rates in Europe", with 60% of the increase driven by a sizeable pipeline of data centres.

• Portuguese electricity consumption rose 3.5% year-on-year in the first half to a record 27.2 TWh, according to grid operator REN.

Comparison with European Union Trends

• That outpaced growth in the European Union, where electricity demand rose 2% over the same period, according to the International Energy Agency, which forecasts EU power consumption will grow at a CAGR of 2.3% through 2030.

Strategic Positioning and International Investment

• On a call with analysts, the CEO said "Portugal is positioning itself as an emerging hyperscale data centre hub" thanks to its low-cost renewable electricity power costs and a network of transatlantic subsea cables connecting Europe with the Americas and Africa.

• EDP sees Portugal as "a major growth opportunity across networks, supply, renewables and potentially integrated solutions for large customers", he said.

• U.S. Ambassador to Portugal John Arrigo said last week that Portugal is on track to attract more than $40 billion in U.S. technology investment by 2031, becoming Europe's largest hub for American AI infrastructure investment.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal’s electricity demand to grow 4.5% CAGR through 2026–2035, among fastest in Europe, with data centres accounting for ~60% of growth (EDP forecast) (portugalglobal.pt)
  • Over 2.6 GW of data‑centre capacity is under development, led by the 1.2 GW Start Campus in Sines, powered by 100% renewables and using innovative seawater cooling (portugalglobal.pt)
  • Portugal is set to attract more than US $40 billion in U.S. tech investment by 2031, bolstering its position as a premier European hub for AI infrastructure (portugalglobal.pt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is fueling Portugal’s rapid electricity demand growth?
A major pipeline of data centers, renewable energy, and AI infrastructure investments are fueling Portugal's electricity demand growth.
How much is Portugal’s electricity demand expected to grow?
EDP forecasts Portugal’s electricity demand to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.5% between 2026 and 2035.
Why is Portugal attractive for data center investment?
Portugal offers abundant renewable energy sources and competitive power prices plus strategic connectivity via transatlantic subsea cables.
How much U.S. tech investment could Portugal attract by 2031?
Portugal is on track to attract over $40 billion in U.S. technology and AI infrastructure investment by 2031.
How does Portugal’s electricity demand growth compare to the EU?
Portugal's electricity demand grew 3.5% in H1, outpacing the EU's 2% year-on-year growth rate.

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