Airbus A350F Freighter Targets Maiden Flight in September, Eyes Boeing Market

Airbus A350F Freighter Program Overview and Market Impact

By Tim Hepher

Maiden Flight Timeline and Certification

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Airbus has tentatively set the first flight of its delayed A350F freighter for the third week of September as it tries to loosen Boeing's grip on airborne trade, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The schedule, which could slip into early October, leaves the European planemaker with a finely balanced certification timeline as it aims to complete flight testing and achieve the first delivery to customers before the end of next year.

Flight Testing Duration

Flight trials usually take 12 to 15 months, industry sources say.

Official Airbus Statement

An Airbus spokesperson said it had nothing to add to its most recent predictions of a maiden flight before the end of this year, followed by first delivery in the second half of 2027.

Market Position and Sales Performance

Launch and Market Goals

Originally launched in 2021 with a goal of entering service four years later, the dedicated freighter version of Airbus's A350 long-haul jet family aims to penetrate a corner of the aircraft market long dominated by Boeing.

Sales Comparison

Airbus has sold 107 of the lightweight composite A350F cargo planes, compared with 38 of a smaller and older A330F model.

Production and Delivery Challenges

Supply Chain Delays

Reuters reported in May that Airbus was facing delays in cargo doors built by Airbus in Spain for the new freighter.

Delivery Timeline Concerns

Industry Reports on Delays

Aviation publication Leeham News reported this month that A350F deliveries could slip into 2028.

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)