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Airbus targets A350F maiden flight in September, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus targets A350F maiden flight in September, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Airbus A350F Freighter Targets Maiden Flight in September, Eyes Boeing Market

Airbus A350F Freighter Program Overview and Market Impact

By Tim Hepher

Maiden Flight Timeline and Certification

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Airbus has tentatively set the first flight of its delayed A350F freighter for the third week of September as it tries to loosen Boeing's grip on airborne trade, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The schedule, which could slip into early October, leaves the European planemaker with a finely balanced certification timeline as it aims to complete flight testing and achieve the first delivery to customers before the end of next year.

Flight Testing Duration

Flight trials usually take 12 to 15 months, industry sources say.

Official Airbus Statement

An Airbus spokesperson said it had nothing to add to its most recent predictions of a maiden flight before the end of this year, followed by first delivery in the second half of 2027.  

Market Position and Sales Performance

Launch and Market Goals

Originally launched in 2021 with a goal of entering service four years later, the dedicated freighter version of Airbus's A350 long-haul jet family aims to penetrate a corner of the aircraft market long dominated by Boeing. 

Sales Comparison

Airbus has sold 107 of the lightweight composite A350F cargo planes, compared with 38 of a smaller and older A330F model.

Production and Delivery Challenges

Supply Chain Delays

Reuters reported in May that Airbus was facing delays in cargo doors built by Airbus in Spain for the new freighter.

Delivery Timeline Concerns

Industry Reports on Delays

Aviation publication Leeham News reported this month that A350F deliveries could slip into 2028.    

(Reporting by Tim HepherEditing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus aims for A350F first flight in third week of September, with possible slip into October.
  • Flight test campaign spans roughly 9–10 months and about 400 flight hours, targeting certification in mid‑2027.
  • Airbus remains committed to second‑half 2027 entry‑into‑service despite delays, including cargo door supply and scheduling.
  • Over 100 firm orders for the A350F reflect strong market demand in the competitive freighter segment.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Airbus A350F's maiden flight scheduled?
The Airbus A350F's first flight is tentatively set for the third week of September, though it could slip into early October.
How long is the expected flight testing period for the A350F?
Flight trials for the A350F are expected to take 12 to 15 months.
When will the first A350F delivery to customers take place?
Airbus aims to deliver the first A350F to customers before the end of next year, though the timeline could extend into 2028 due to delays.
How many A350F aircraft has Airbus sold?
Airbus has sold 107 A350F cargo planes to date.
What challenges is Airbus facing with the A350F program?
Airbus has faced delays related to cargo door production and a tightly balanced certification schedule.

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