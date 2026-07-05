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UK tightens rules on overseas political donations to stop 'dodgy funding' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK tightens rules on overseas political donations to stop 'dodgy funding'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Finance Politics Regulation Elections

UK Imposes Stricter Rules on Overseas Political Donations to Protect Elections

New Measures to Safeguard British Democracy from Foreign Influence

Background and Recent Incidents

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain tightened its rules on overseas political donations on Monday, as part of efforts to stop foreign money influencing elections, and as concerns swirl around what Housing Minister Steve Reed called "dodgy funding". 

Last year, the government ordered a review into foreign financial interference in politics after a former politician in Reform UK was jailed for taking bribes to make pro-Russia speeches and statements.

Findings of the Government Review

The review found Britain faced a persistent problem of foreign countries, including Russia, China and Iran, trying to influence and undermine the country's democracy, prompting the government to introduce the new rules. 

They come as the leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over whether he should have declared a £5 million ($6.68 million) donation from a Thailand-based cryptocurrency billionaire, which was given before Farage said he would stand as a member of parliament. 

Details of the Stricter Donation Rules

Requirements for Political Candidates

Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government said on Monday that from now on political candidates would be required to declare donations of over £2,230 received prior to becoming a candidate and prove any pre-candidacy funding had come from legitimate sources. 

"By holding overseas donors to tougher standards and requiring candidates to prove where their funding comes from, we are taking world-leading action to protect the integrity of our elections and tackle the threats we face from abroad," Reed said in a statement. 

Restrictions on Overseas Donors and Companies

New Residency and Company Profit Rules

The tougher rules also mean individuals moving to the UK from overseas now have to live permanently in the UK for a year before they can make a political donation of £100,000 or more, while donations from companies are to be assessed against past post-tax profits rather than revenue, helping to ensure only legitimate UK-linked businesses can donate.

Caps and Bans on Certain Donations

These rules build on those announced in March, which capped donations by Britons living abroad at £100,000 per year, and introduced a ban on crypto donations until a system to regulate them effectively is established. 

Reactions and Ongoing Investigations

Response from Reform UK and Nigel Farage

Farage's Reform UK, which has topped national opinion polls for over a year, has said no rules were broken over the donation to Farage from crypto investor Christopher Harborne, who provided about two-thirds of Reform's funding last year, according to Electoral Commission data.

On Sunday, Farage was referred to parliament's standards watchdog after a report that he failed to declare some other benefits. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • New rules require political candidates to declare donations over £2,230 received before candidacy and prove their legitimacy; overseas donors must reside in the UK for at least one year to give large contributions, and companies must be assessed on post‑tax profits rather than revenue.
  • These measures build on March’s reforms capping donations from Britons abroad at £100,000 annually and halting crypto donations until proper regulation is in place.
  • Nigel Farage is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over a £5 million gift from Thailand‑based crypto investor Christopher Harborne—alleged to be undeclared—and Harborne’s attempts to register as a UK voter may not suffice to bypass the new donation limits.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK tighten rules on overseas donations?
The government aimed to prevent foreign interference in elections after cases of foreign-funded political activities and a review highlighting persistent threats from countries like Russia, China, and Iran.
What is the donation limit for Britons living abroad?
Donations by Britons living overseas are capped at £100,000 per year under the new rules.

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