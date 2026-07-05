GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French wildfires jeopardise finish line of Tour de France's third stage - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

French wildfires jeopardise finish line of Tour de France's third stage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Tour de France France Wildfires Events

French Wildfires Put Tour de France Third Stage Finish in Jeopardy

Impact of Wildfires on Tour de France and Regional Safety

By Gilles Guillaume and America Hernandez

Wildfire Threatens Tour de France Third Stage

PARIS, July 5 - A forest fire that has ravaged more than 1,500 hectares (5.8 square miles) in southwest France could threaten the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, when cyclists are due to cross the finish line in Les Angles, some 60 kilometres from the blaze.

Possible Cancellation and Route Adaptation

A decision on whether to cancel the third stage will be taken "before the end of the day", local authorities said on Sunday, though race director Christian Prudhomme said earlier the route could be adapted if necessary.

Extreme Heat and Wildfires Across Europe

Extreme heat and wildfires have broken out across Europe, with blazes in France and Spain raising safety concerns around this year's Tour de France, which kicked off in Barcelona on Saturday.

Firefighting Efforts in France

Some 750 firefighters, 200 vehicles and nine water-bombing helicopters and other aircraft have been deployed to contain the fire in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, with a front line stretching 18 kilometres (11.18 miles), according to the departmental prefect.

Casualties and Ongoing Risks

No deaths have occurred so far, though two people - one firefighter and one resident - are in critical condition. Firefighters hope to prevent the outbreak spreading south toward the Tet river and the Aspres mountainous region, which is arid and hard to reach.

Fire Risk Levels in Southern France

Seven departments in the south of France were classed as having a "very high fire risk" on Sunday by Meteo France.

Wildfires in Spain's Catalonia Region

In Spain's Catalonia region, where the first two stages of the race took place, a wildfire that ravaged about 2,200 hectares of forest in Les Gavarres has been stabilised, officials said on Sunday, but high temperatures and fumes could still complicate efforts to extinguish it.

Cause and Response to Catalonia Blaze

That blaze, which broke out on Friday in Catalonia's Costa Brava, is thought to have been caused by a worker using a circular saw near a road, resulting in sparks that kindled and spread, local authorities said. The suspect was arrested on Friday.

(Reporting by America Hernandez, Gilles Guillaume and Vincent Daheron in Paris, Javi West Larranaga in Gdansk; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • A forest fire near Trévillach in Pyrénées‑Orientales has burned some 1,500 hectares and threatens the planned finish in Les Angles (approx. 70 km away) for Stage 3 of the Tour de France 2026 – authorities to decide ‘by end of day’ whether to cancel or adapt the stage. (centrepresseaveyron.fr)
  • Some 700 firefighters supported by air resources (Canadairs and water‑bombing aircraft) are battling the blaze; the fire front stretches around 18 km. Route D66, intended for the race caravan, is already closed. (tf1info.fr)
  • The region is under extreme fire risk and heat, with rising temperatures expected; the fire has regained intensity despite efforts to contain it, raising serious safety concerns for competitors and spectators alike. (tf1info.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have wildfires in France affected the Tour de France?
Wildfires in southwest France have put the third stage finish line in Les Angles at risk, with authorities considering cancellation.
Where are the current wildfires threatening the Tour de France?
The fires are in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, roughly 60 kilometres from the Tour's third stage finish in Les Angles.
What actions are local authorities taking regarding the Tour de France?
Authorities will decide before the end of the day whether to cancel or adapt the third stage due to wildfire risks.
How many people and resources are fighting the French wildfires?
Roughly 750 firefighters, 200 vehicles, and nine aircraft are deployed to contain the fire in the Pyrenees-Orientales department.
Have the wildfires caused injuries related to the Tour de France?
No deaths have occurred, but one firefighter and one resident are in critical condition due to the fires.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies

Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies

Image for French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

Image for China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast

China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast

Image for Trump offered over phone to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, Kremlin aide says

Trump offered over phone to help Putin find deal with Ukraine, Kremlin aide says

Image for Russian cultural centre closes in Moldova after government order

Russian cultural centre closes in Moldova after government order

Image for Pope Leo marks US anniversary with migrant appeal on Lampedusa

Pope Leo marks US anniversary with migrant appeal on Lampedusa

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Motor racing-Leclerc wins British GP behind the safety car
Motor racing-Leclerc wins British GP behind the safety car
Image for A future pope will 'welcome us back', says priest from excommunicated Catholic sect
A future pope will 'welcome us back', says priest from excommunicated Catholic sect
Image for UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits
UK's Farage denies rules broken after report of undeclared benefits
Image for Soccer-England ready to write their own chapter in iconic match, says Tuchel
Soccer-England ready to write their own chapter in iconic match, says Tuchel
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to Trump, calls for 'American resolve' to help end war
Image for US VP Vance says Britain has been failed by leaders, hopes next PM delivers change
US VP Vance says Britain has been failed by leaders, hopes next PM delivers change
Image for Justice Department says Adani case should end because of foreign jurisdiction, small chance of success
Justice Department says Adani case should end because of foreign jurisdiction, small chance of success
Image for Cricket-Bethell spoils Sooryavanshi's big day as England edge out India
Cricket-Bethell spoils Sooryavanshi's big day as England edge out India
Image for Motor racing-Antonelli follows up sprint win with British GP pole
Motor racing-Antonelli follows up sprint win with British GP pole
Image for Israel hasn't said who its soldiers abused. Two Gaza mothers think it's their son
Israel hasn't said who its soldiers abused. Two Gaza mothers think it's their son
Image for Armenia's top court rejects pro-Russia opposition's request to throw out election result
Armenia's top court rejects pro-Russia opposition's request to throw out election result
Image for Motor racing-Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win
Motor racing-Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win
View All Headlines Posts