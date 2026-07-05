French Wildfires Put Tour de France Third Stage Finish in Jeopardy

Impact of Wildfires on Tour de France and Regional Safety

By Gilles Guillaume and America Hernandez

Wildfire Threatens Tour de France Third Stage

PARIS, July 5 - A forest fire that has ravaged more than 1,500 hectares (5.8 square miles) in southwest France could threaten the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, when cyclists are due to cross the finish line in Les Angles, some 60 kilometres from the blaze.

Possible Cancellation and Route Adaptation

A decision on whether to cancel the third stage will be taken "before the end of the day", local authorities said on Sunday, though race director Christian Prudhomme said earlier the route could be adapted if necessary.

Extreme Heat and Wildfires Across Europe

Extreme heat and wildfires have broken out across Europe, with blazes in France and Spain raising safety concerns around this year's Tour de France, which kicked off in Barcelona on Saturday.

Firefighting Efforts in France

Some 750 firefighters, 200 vehicles and nine water-bombing helicopters and other aircraft have been deployed to contain the fire in the Pyrenees-Orientales department, with a front line stretching 18 kilometres (11.18 miles), according to the departmental prefect.

Casualties and Ongoing Risks

No deaths have occurred so far, though two people - one firefighter and one resident - are in critical condition. Firefighters hope to prevent the outbreak spreading south toward the Tet river and the Aspres mountainous region, which is arid and hard to reach.

Fire Risk Levels in Southern France

Seven departments in the south of France were classed as having a "very high fire risk" on Sunday by Meteo France.

Wildfires in Spain's Catalonia Region

In Spain's Catalonia region, where the first two stages of the race took place, a wildfire that ravaged about 2,200 hectares of forest in Les Gavarres has been stabilised, officials said on Sunday, but high temperatures and fumes could still complicate efforts to extinguish it.

Cause and Response to Catalonia Blaze

That blaze, which broke out on Friday in Catalonia's Costa Brava, is thought to have been caused by a worker using a circular saw near a road, resulting in sparks that kindled and spread, local authorities said. The suspect was arrested on Friday.

(Reporting by America Hernandez, Gilles Guillaume and Vincent Daheron in Paris, Javi West Larranaga in Gdansk; Editing by Christina Fincher)