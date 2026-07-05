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Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say

Russian Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv

July 6 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Monday and officials said residents were trapped inside a badly damaged building near the city centre.

Explosions and Air Defences Activated

Reuters witnesses reported a series of explosions in and around the capital and said air defences were also in action against Russian drones.

Impact on Residential Areas

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a residential building had been hit in the historic Podil district.

Residents Trapped in Damaged Buildings

"People are trapped on the seventh to ninth floors," Klitschko said.

He said drone debris had fallen on a second residential building in the same area and in other districts of the city of 3 million.

Casualties from Previous Attacks

At least 30 people were killed in Kyiv on Thursday when Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at the city.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The missile attack struck a residential building in Kyiv’s historic Podil district, where residents were trapped on upper floors, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram (Reuters July 5)
  • Drone debris fell across other districts of Kyiv in the same strike, compounding damage and potential hazards (Reuters July 5)
  • This incident continues a pattern of intensified attacks on Kyiv, following previous deadly bombardments earlier in July that caused significant civilian casualties and widespread structural damage (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv on July 5?
Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Monday, damaging a residential building in the Podil district.
Were there casualties in the Kyiv missile attack?
Officials reported that residents could be trapped under rubble on the seventh to ninth floors of a damaged building.
Which area of Kyiv was hit by the missile?
A residential building in the historic Podil district of Kyiv was hit.
Was there damage in other Kyiv districts?
Yes, drone debris also fell in other districts of Kyiv.
Who provided information about the Kyiv attack?
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko provided information via his Telegram channel.

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