Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say
Russian Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv
July 6 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Monday and officials said residents were trapped inside a badly damaged building near the city centre.
Explosions and Air Defences Activated
Reuters witnesses reported a series of explosions in and around the capital and said air defences were also in action against Russian drones.
Impact on Residential Areas
Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a residential building had been hit in the historic Podil district.
Residents Trapped in Damaged Buildings
"People are trapped on the seventh to ninth floors," Klitschko said.
He said drone debris had fallen on a second residential building in the same area and in other districts of the city of 3 million.
Casualties from Previous Attacks
At least 30 people were killed in Kyiv on Thursday when Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at the city.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Tom Hogue)