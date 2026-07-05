Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, officials say

Russian Missile Attack Strikes Kyiv

July 6 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a Russian missile attack early on Monday and officials said residents were trapped inside a badly damaged building near the city centre.

Explosions and Air Defences Activated

Reuters witnesses reported a series of explosions in and around the capital and said air defences were also in action against Russian drones.

Impact on Residential Areas

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a residential building had been hit in the historic Podil district.

Residents Trapped in Damaged Buildings

"People are trapped on the seventh to ninth floors," Klitschko said.

He said drone debris had fallen on a second residential building in the same area and in other districts of the city of 3 million.

Casualties from Previous Attacks

At least 30 people were killed in Kyiv on Thursday when Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at the city.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Tom Hogue)