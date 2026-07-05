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EasyJet's flight path from start-up to takeover deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EasyJet's flight path from start-up to takeover deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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EasyJet's 31-Year Journey: From Start-Up Origins to Castlelake Takeover Deal

Timeline of Key Milestones in EasyJet's History

July 5 (Reuters) - A £5.50 billion ($7.34 billion) deal for U.S. investment firm Castlelake to acquire British budget airline easyJet, announced on Sunday, would mark a new chapter in the carrier's 31-year history.

Here is a timeline of easyJet's key milestones:

Early Years and Expansion

1995: Founding and First Flights

Founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou launches flights from London Luton Airport to Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland, challenging established carriers with low fares.

2002: Acquisition of Go Fly

Acquires rival Go Fly.

2007: Acquisition of GB Airways

Acquires rival GB Airways.

Fleet Modernisation and Growth

2011 – 2013: Airbus Aircraft Purchase

Buys 135 Airbus aircraft, modernising fleet.

Challenges and Resilience

2020: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

COVID-19 forces 4,500 job cuts and shrinking of fleet.

2021: Takeover Rejection and Fundraising

Rejects takeover approach from Wizz Air, raises $1.7 billion from existing shareholders. 

Castlelake Takeover Saga

February - March 2026: Global Airline Turmoil

Iran conflict hurts airlines globally and easyJet warns of higher fares, fuel shortages.

May - June 2026: Initial Castlelake Offers

May 29, 2026: Castlelake Considers Offer

Minneapolis-based aviation investor Castlelake discloses it is considering an offer for easyJet. 

June 12, 2026: First Private Proposal

Castlelake privately submits takeover proposal at £5.60 per share.

June 16, 2026: First Rejection

EasyJet rejects Castlelake's bid.

June 17, 2026: Second Private Bid

Castlelake returns with £6.00 a share private bid.

June 20, 2026: Second Rejection and Higher Offer

EasyJet board rejects Castlelake's second proposal, prompting it to increase private offer to £6.25 a share.

June 21, 2026: Third Rejection

EasyJet rejects Castlelake's third proposal, calling it "cheap".

June 22, 2026: Public Offer Announcement

Castlelake goes public with its £6.25 a share offer and says the structure would satisfy EU majority ownership rules.

June 23, 2026: Fourth Private Offer

Castlelake privately submits fourth offer of £6.50 a share, easyJet later revealed.

June 25, 2026: Data Sharing and Deadline Set

EasyJet says it has rejected that bid but agrees to share some internal data with Castlelake in hopes of a higher bid. Sets July 5 deadline.

July 2026: Deal Reached

July 5, 2026: Agreement in Principle

EasyJet and Castlelake announce deal in principle at £6.90 a share, valuing the airline at £5.5 billion on a fully diluted basis.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Bipasha Dey; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The agreement marks the culmination of a takeover saga with Castlelake raising its bid from 560p to 690p per share, finally winning board approval after prior rejections (wincountry.com).
  • Castlelake structured the bid to comply with EU/UK ownership rules by teaming up with EU nationals Peter Bellew and Mark Breen, who would hold a majority stake (wincountry.com).
  • The deal comes amid easyJet’s financial pressures—from fuel cost surges tied to the Iran conflict to operational challenges post‑COVID—making Castlelake’s support for fleet modernization a strategic selling point (wincountry.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring EasyJet according to the announced deal?
U.S. investment firm Castlelake is set to acquire EasyJet in a £5.50 billion deal.
What key events shaped EasyJet's history before the takeover?
Key milestones include its 1995 launch, acquisitions of Go Fly and GB Airways, a major Airbus order, and pandemic-related job cuts.
How did negotiations for the EasyJet takeover unfold?
Castlelake made multiple bids, each one higher than the last, before EasyJet accepted a £6.90 per share offer after several rejections.
How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect EasyJet?
The pandemic forced EasyJet to cut 4,500 jobs and reduce its fleet in 2020.
What was EasyJet's response to previous takeover interest before Castlelake?
In 2021, EasyJet rejected a takeover approach from Wizz Air and raised $1.7 billion from existing shareholders.

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