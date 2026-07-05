FIFA Suspends Folarin Balogun Ban After Trump’s Call for US World Cup Game

Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Suspension and FIFA’s Unprecedented Decision

By Rohith Nair

Background: Balogun’s Red Card Incident

MIAMI/SEATTLE, July 5 (Reuters) - United States striker Folarin Balogun is available for the World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium after FIFA suspended his ban for a red card on Sunday in an unprecedented move following a call from U.S. President Donald Trump to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup in the 2-0 win over Bosnia but was shown a red card in the second half for planting his boot into the ankle of Tarik Muharemovic.

The 25-year-old was sent off after a VAR review, with U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino saying it was never a red card offence.

Trump’s Intervention

Trump called Infantino to ask world soccer's governing body to review the sending-off, according to a source briefed on the call.

FIFA’s Statement and Ruling

FIFA is allowing Balogun to play without rescinding the red card.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year," FIFA said in a statement.

"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

The judicial body has the discretion to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment on Trump's call with Infantino.

Reactions to FIFA’s Decision

White House and Team USA Response

'A GREAT INJUSTICE'

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," Trump wrote on Truth Social while the White House celebrated Balogun's reinstatement in the squad with a post on X saying: "USA-USA-USA."

U.S. Soccer accepted the decision while Balogun's teammates said they only found out via social media on their way to training ahead of Monday's game in Seattle.

"We found out about it just coming over here," American forward Christian Pulisic told reporters.

"At first, you're like, 'Oh really, is this real?' And then 'Oh, this is great news'."

Belgium’s Reaction

BELGIUM 'ASTONISHED' BY FIFA DECISION

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it was "astonished" by FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play in the match, pointing to the rule book while it investigated all potential options.

"FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction," the RBFA said.

"However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup."

It said the decision was in direct contradiction with the provisions of the tournament's Regulations.

"As set out in Article 10.5: 'If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match,'" the RBFA added.

Historical Precedents

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was able to play his side's opening World Cup matches after FIFA suspended the final two games of a three-match ban last year when he was sent off in their penultimate qualifying match against Ireland.

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo was handed a five-match ban after receiving a red card for a tackle that seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone during a group match at the tournament.

In 1962, Brazil great Garrincha was sent off in the semi-final but he was cleared to play in the final after a successful appeal backed by Chilean fans and President Jorge Alessandri, helping his side beat Czechoslovakia 3-1.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Miami, Steve Holland in Washington and Sam Tobin in Seattle; Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)