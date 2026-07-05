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Headlines

Israeli strike kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Gaza Israel

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City Leaves Two Dead, Medics Report Ongoing Tensions

Details and Context of the Gaza City Airstrike

Immediate Aftermath of the Airstrike

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed at least two Palestinians in Gaza City on Sunday, health officials said.

Medics said the two people were killed when an airstrike hit a group of people at the Omar Al-Mokhtar road in the heart of the city, north of the enclave. Several others were wounded, they added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Background of Ongoing Strikes and Ceasefire

Israeli Military Operations Since Ceasefire

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached in October last year, saying that it is targeting militants threatening its soldiers in Gaza or those who took part in that 2023 attack.

Ceasefire Violations and Accusations

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, while Nikolay Mladenov, the U.S. President Donald Trump-appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both parties have violated the agreement.

Stalled Negotiations and Ongoing Tensions

Deadlock in Indirect Talks

Israel and Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes the group's disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, over 1,060 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures from each side. Hamas does not disclose its fatality figures.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Violence continues despite ceasefire in place since October 2025, with over 1,000 Palestinians killed in that period according to Gaza health authorities.
  • Indirect negotiations on implementing the second phase—Hamas disarmament and Israeli withdrawals—have stalled, according to envoy Nikolay Mladenov.
  • Mediation efforts continue amid mounting casualties: Israeli strikes persist while both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza City?
At least two Palestinians were killed in the Israeli airstrike, according to health officials.
Where did the airstrike occur in Gaza City?
The airstrike hit a group of people at the Omar Al-Mokhtar road in the heart of Gaza City.
Has Israel commented on the recent airstrike in Gaza?
The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the incident.
What are the ongoing issues between Israel and Hamas around the ceasefire?
Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating the ceasefire, and talks remain deadlocked over implementing the next phase of the deal.
How many casualties have occurred in Gaza since the ceasefire?
Over 1,060 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect.

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