Trump to Meet with Ukrainian and Syrian Leaders During NATO Summit

Main Events and Diplomatic Meetings at the NATO Summit

By Steve Holland and Gram Slattery

Trump's Agenda at the NATO Summit

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy while in Turkey this week for the NATO summit to make a renewed push to end the war in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

Arrival and Initial Meetings

Trump is scheduled to arrive at the summit on Tuesday. His first meeting will be with summit host, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Trump will also meet Syrian ⁠President Ahmed al-Sharaa and hold a press conference, the White House said.

Focus on Ukraine Conflict

A senior U.S. official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity about the trip said Trump will meet with Zelenskiy on Wednesday to discuss "how we can end the war."

Stalemate on the Battlefield

"The battlefield has clearly frozen over the last couple of months and neither side is making a lot of progress," the official said. "The president feels a real sense of urgency to try to bring this to a stop."

Defense Spending and NATO Allies

Trump will also urge NATO allies to increase their defense spending, the official said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Gram Slattery; additional writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Will Dunham, Sergio Non and Bill Berkrot)