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More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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Politics Protests Turkey NATO security

More than 100 detained as leftist groups hold anti-NATO protests in Turkey

Anti-NATO Protests and Detentions in Turkey Ahead of Summit

(Fixes typographical error in TKP secretary general's name in paragraph 6)

Overview of the Protests

ANKARA, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkish authorities detained more than 100 people taking part in an anti-NATO protest march organised by the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) on Sunday, ahead of an alliance summit in Ankara next week, the party said in a statement.

Turkey will host leaders from the 32 allied countries, as well as officials from NATO's partners, in Ankara for a summit on Tuesday and Wednesday. Authorities have ramped up security measures across the Turkish capital ahead of the meeting, banning demonstrations, barricading large parts of the city, and closing off roads.

Details of the Ankara Protest

In a statement, the TKP said it had organised the protest march in Ankara's central Kizilay square, adding that more than 100 party members, including administrators, had been detained.

Footage showed flag-waving protesters chanting slogans including "Murderer NATO, get out of country" and "No passage to NATO", as riot police intervened using tear gas to disperse crowds.  

Protests in Istanbul and Other Cities

In a separate protest organised by the TKP, hundreds of people marched from Istanbul's Taksim Square to Dolmabahce.  There were also two separate protests organised by leftist groups in the Kadikoy district. Despite a heavy police presence, there were no scuffles during the protests in Istanbul.

Statements from TKP Leadership

"We have gathered today in many parts of Turkey to protest against NATO," TKP Secretary General Kemal Okuyan said in Istanbul. 

"We said that we would not hand over Ankara to supporters of NATO, that we would not allow Ankara to remain silent. We have fulfilled that promise."

Government and Political Reactions

The government did not immediately comment on the protests or the detentions.

Recent Anti-Terror Operations

Authorities last month arrested 103 people as part of anti-terror raids in Ankara in which 225 people were detained. 

Separately, 39 others, including journalists from independent outlets, activists, and academics, were detained in anti-terror raids across the country, media reported on Sunday. 

Criticism from Opposition Leaders

Tuncer Bakirhan, co-chair of Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party, and main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) court-appointed chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu criticised the detentions as unacceptable measures hindering basic rights ahead of the NATO summit.

"The country has been fully turned into a detention centre by using the NATO summit as an excuse," Bakirhan said on X. "We are living through days of undeclared martial law."

Official Statements from Prosecutors

Turkish prosecutors have previously said the operations were part of efforts to uncover militant group activities, without mentioning the summit.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara, Ismet Mikailogullari and Kemal Aslan in Istanbul; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Key Takeaways

  • More than 100 members of the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), including administrators, were detained during an anti‑NATO march in Kızılay square, Ankara, as riot police used tear gas to disperse protesters chanting slogans like “Murderer NATO, get out of country.” citeturn0news0turn0news0
  • Turkey, hosting the NATO summit on July 7–8 for 32 allied nations, has imposed sweeping security restrictions including banning demonstrations, deploying tens of thousands of police, erecting barricades, sealing off roads, and denying accreditation to dozens of independent journalists. (apnews.com)
  • International rights groups have condemned mass detentions and protest bans as disproportionate crackdowns on freedom of expression and assembly, while NATO allies have largely stayed silent publicly on Turkey’s rights record ahead of the summit. (jurist.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were protests held in Ankara before the NATO summit?
Leftist groups, including the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), organized anti-NATO protests in Ankara ahead of the upcoming NATO summit to oppose the alliance's presence and policies.
How many protesters were detained during the anti-NATO marches?
Turkish authorities detained more than 100 people participating in the anti-NATO protests in Ankara.
What security measures did Turkish authorities implement before the NATO summit?
Authorities increased security by banning demonstrations, barricading large parts of Ankara, and shutting down roads.
Were there protests outside of Ankara related to the NATO summit?
Yes, similar anti-NATO protests and marches took place in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Dolmabahce, and Kadikoy districts.

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