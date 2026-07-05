Ukraine Rejects Russian Ceasefire Offer for Soldiers’ Bodies Handover in Kostiantynivka

Main Developments in Kostiantynivka Ceasefire Proposal

Ukraine's Refusal to Halt Shelling

July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has refused to halt shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka in the east of the country to allow Russia to hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Conflicting Claims Over Control of Kostiantynivka

Russian military commanders told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Moscow's forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka, though Ukraine denied the claim, saying its forces remained in control of the town.

Strategic Importance of Kostiantynivka

Kostiantynivka is a key locality whose capture Moscow has long sought in its military campaign in the Donetsk region.

Details of the Proposed Ceasefire

Russia said it had proposed a six-hour ceasefire in and around Kostiantynivka on Monday to facilitate the handover of Ukrainian servicemen's bodies and had given Kyiv until 0900 GMT on Sunday to respond.

Ukrainian Response to Ceasefire Proposal

Ukraine's defence ministry and general staff did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by David Holmes)