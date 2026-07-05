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Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says Ukraine rejects local ceasefire for handover of soldiers' bodies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 5, 2026

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headlines Conflict Eastern Europe Ukraine Russia

Ukraine Rejects Russian Ceasefire Offer for Soldiers’ Bodies Handover in Kostiantynivka

Main Developments in Kostiantynivka Ceasefire Proposal

Ukraine's Refusal to Halt Shelling

July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has refused to halt shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka in the east of the country to allow Russia to hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Conflicting Claims Over Control of Kostiantynivka

Russian military commanders told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Moscow's forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka, though Ukraine denied the claim, saying its forces remained in control of the town.

Strategic Importance of Kostiantynivka

Kostiantynivka is a key locality whose capture Moscow has long sought in its military campaign in the Donetsk region.

Details of the Proposed Ceasefire

Russia said it had proposed a six-hour ceasefire in and around Kostiantynivka on Monday to facilitate the handover of Ukrainian servicemen's bodies and had given Kyiv until 0900 GMT on Sunday to respond.

Ukrainian Response to Ceasefire Proposal

Ukraine's defence ministry and general staff did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims to have captured the strategically key eastern town of Kostiantynivka, but Ukraine firmly rejects those claims, with Kyiv’s General Staff and President Zelenskiy stating the town remains under Ukrainian control (kfgo.com)
  • Moscow proposed a six‑hour local ceasefire on July 6 to facilitate the return of fallen soldiers’ bodies, offering Kyiv until 0900 GMT (11:00 a.m. local time) on July 5 to respond; Ukraine declined to halt its shelling (kyivpost.com)
  • Kostiantynivka is a critical defensive linchpin in Donetsk, forming part of Ukraine’s so‑called “fortress belt”; its capture would give Russian forces a vital foothold to press deeper north toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia propose regarding the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers?
Russia proposed a six-hour ceasefire in and around Kostiantynivka to hand over the bodies of fallen Ukrainian servicemen.
Did Ukraine agree to the ceasefire for the handover of soldiers’ bodies?
No, according to Russia, Ukraine refused to halt shelling and did not agree to the proposed ceasefire.
Who currently controls Kostiantynivka?
Russia claims that it has taken control of Kostiantynivka, but Ukraine denies this and says its forces are still in control.
Where is Kostiantynivka located?
Kostiantynivka is located in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
How did Ukraine respond to Russia’s proposal?
Ukraine’s defence ministry and general staff did not immediately respond to the request for comment regarding Russia’s proposal.

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