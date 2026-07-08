Trump: Renewed Conflict With Iran Unlikely Following Recent Strikes

US-Iran Tensions and Presidential Response

Trump Downplays Likelihood of Escalation

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not think a full-fledged conflict with Iran would erupt in the wake of military strikes from both sides.

Comments Following NATO Summit

"I don't think it's going to start again. I think it's going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder," Trump told reporters in Ankara after a NATO summit.

Implications for Regional Security and Oil

"Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly ... and will only make it safer, including for oil," he said.

Trump Addresses Personal Threats from Tehran

The U.S. president also reiterated his previous comments that he was a target of Tehran.

President's Statement on Iranian Kill List

"I'm number one on the kill list for Iran," he said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, additional reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones, writing by Bhargav Acharya;Editing by David Ljunggren)