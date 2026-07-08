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Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics

Trump: Renewed Conflict With Iran Unlikely Following Recent Strikes

US-Iran Tensions and Presidential Response

Trump Downplays Likelihood of Escalation

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not think a full-fledged conflict with Iran would erupt in the wake of military strikes from both sides.

Comments Following NATO Summit

"I don't think it's going to start again. I think it's going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder," Trump told reporters in Ankara after a NATO summit.

Implications for Regional Security and Oil

"Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly ... and will only make it safer, including for oil," he said.

Trump Addresses Personal Threats from Tehran

The U.S. president also reiterated his previous comments that he was a target of Tehran.

President's Statement on Iranian Kill List

"I'm number one on the kill list for Iran," he said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery, additional reporting by Ryan Patrick Jones, writing by Bhargav Acharya;Editing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump downplayed the likelihood of renewed full-scale conflict with Iran, stating recent strikes will resolve tensions quickly and potentially improve oil security (axios.com).
  • He declared that the memorandum of understanding serving as a ceasefire is “over,” while warning of possible additional U.S. strikes that same night (axios.com).
  • Trump reiterated he is “number one on the kill list for Iran,” underlining persistent personal threats despite de‑escalation language (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about the risk of a new conflict with Iran?
President Trump stated he does not think a full-fledged conflict with Iran will start again after recent military strikes.
Where did Trump make these comments about Iran?
Trump made these comments to reporters in Ankara following a NATO summit.
How did Trump describe the recent military exchange with Iran?
He mentioned that Iran hit a couple of ships, and the U.S. responded by hitting Iran much harder.
Did Trump mention any personal threats from Iran?
Yes, Trump reiterated that he is 'number one on the kill list for Iran.'

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