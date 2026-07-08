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Finance

UK takeover panel extends deadline for Epiris takeover of Gamma Communications

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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UK Takeover Panel Extends Epiris Offer Deadline for Gamma Communications

Latest Developments in the Gamma Communications Takeover Process

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Gamma Communications said on Wednesday the UK takeover panel has once again extended the deadline for Epiris to make a firm offer for the telecom company to August 5.

Ongoing Discussions and Market Reaction

Discussions between Gamma and private-equity firm Epiris, as well as other potential bidders are ongoing, the British company said in a statement.

Gamma shares were up 7.5% at 891.5 pence on the news.

Key Details of the Epiris Offer and Takeover Timeline

Initial Deadlines and Extensions

• Epiris was initially due to make a firm offer or walk away by June 12, but the deadline was extended to July 8.

Consortium Changes and Bidder Updates

• Epiris had said in June it would continue to explore a possible offer for Gamma on its own after consortium partner Providence Equity Partners exited the takeover process.

Gamma's Restructuring and Financial Performance

• Gamma in 2025 completed its restructuring programme, which expects to cut annual operating expenses by 7 million pounds from 2026. The company has seen its shares fall nearly 26% over the past year, as of the last close.

Private Equity Interest in Gamma and the UK Market

• Gamma is among a growing number of British companies drawing interest from private-equity firms as depressed stock valuations make them attractive takeover targets.

Other Potential Suitors

• Another potential suitor, private-equity firm Oakley Capital, withdrew from the pursuit of Gamma in June.

Gamma's Market Presence

• Gamma's core markets are the UK and Germany, with additional presence in Spain and the Benelux region.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Epiris, previously partnered with Providence, now has until 5:00 p.m. London time on August 5, 2026 to either make an offer or walk away — the deadline was extended again by the Takeover Panel at Gamma’s request (tipranks.com).
  • Gamma’s stock rose approximately 7.5% to 891.5 pence on the extension news, as the company’s cost structure reset and expansion into cloud communications continues to support investor sentiment (investing.com).
  • The ongoing process underscores growing private equity appetite for UK telecoms, with past interest from firms like Oakley Capital (which has since withdrawn), and underscores Gamma’s appeal due to its recurring-revenue model across the UK, Germany, Spain, and Benelux (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the deadline for Epiris' offer for Gamma Communications extended?
The UK takeover panel extended the deadline due to ongoing discussions between Gamma Communications, Epiris, and other potential bidders.
Who are the key parties involved in the Gamma Communications takeover bid?
Private-equity firms Epiris, Providence Equity Partners (who exited), and Oakley Capital (who withdrew) are the main parties mentioned.
How has Gamma Communications' share price reacted to the takeover news?
Gamma Communications' shares rose 7.5% to 891.5 pence following the deadline extension.
Which regions are Gamma Communications' core markets?
Gamma Communications' core markets are the UK and Germany, with additional presence in Spain and the Benelux region.
What restructuring measures has Gamma Communications recently completed?
In 2025, Gamma completed a restructuring program that is expected to cut annual operating expenses by £7 million from 2026.

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