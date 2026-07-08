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Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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British Wildcard Arthur Fery Defeats Cobolli to Reach Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Arthur Fery's Historic Wimbledon Run

By Martyn Herman

Wildcard Triumph: Fery's Path to the Semi-Finals

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Arthur Fery became only the fourth wildcard to reach the men's singles semi-finals at a Grand Slam as his dream Wimbledon run continued with a 6-4 7-6(4) 6-0 victory over Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.

Background: Fery's Journey and Rising Fame

Born in France to French parents but having grown up five minutes from the All England Club, Fery entered Wimbledon ranked 114th in the world and largely unknown to the wider British public but his exploits have captivated the nation.

Facing the Challenge: Match Against Cobolli

French Open runner-up Cobolli was the highest-ranked player the 23-year-old Fery has faced but on a sweltering Centre Court he produced another fearless performance.

British Tennis History: Joining Elite Company

His victory means he is only the fifth British man in the professional era to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, joining Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Roger Taylor and Cameron Norrie.

Match Analysis and Key Moments

First Set: Early Opportunities and Breakthrough

Cobolli had the first chance of the match but failed to convert a break point at 3-3 in the first set and the Italian wavered when serving at 4-5, double-faulting and then missing a forehand wide to pass up the opening set.

Second Set: Resilience and Control

Fery recovered from dropping serve early in the second set and then controlled the tiebreak to put one foot in the semi-finals as errors flowed off the Cobolli racket.

Third Set: Stamina and Dominance

With 14 hours already in his legs just to reach the quarter-finals, including marathon five-set victories in both the previous rounds, Fery showed no sign of fatigue in the searing heat as he broke Cobolli's serve at the start of the third.

Fery showed incredible resilience to fight off break points in the next game and that proved to be Cobolli's final resistance as the Italian cracked under the relentless intensity of the British player.

Sealing the Victory: Historic Achievement

He closed out the win with an ace to become the lowest-ranked player to reach the men's semi-finals at Wimbledon since 125th ranked Goran Ivanisevic memorably won the title in 2001.

Wildcard Records and Legacy

The only other men's wildcards to reach Grand Slam semi-finals are Jimmy Connors at the 1991 U.S. Open and Henri Leconte at the 1992 French Open.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Arthur Fery, ranked No. 114 and a wildcard, reached Wimbledon men’s singles semis – a rare Grand Slam feat for a wildcard (atptour.com)
  • He becomes only the fifth British man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon semi‑finals, joining Roger Taylor, Tim Henman, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie (skysports.com)
  • At No. 114, Fery is the lowest‑ranked British semi‑finalist since world No. 125 Goran Ivanišević won the tournament in 2001 as a wildcard (atptour.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Arthur Fery?
Arthur Fery is a British tennis player who entered Wimbledon as a wildcard and reached the semi-finals.
How did Arthur Fery reach the Wimbledon semi-finals?
Arthur Fery defeated Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to reach the semi-finals as a wildcard entrant.
What is notable about Fery's Wimbledon run?
Fery became only the fourth men's wildcard to reach a Grand Slam semi-final and the lowest-ranked player to do so at Wimbledon since 2001.
Who are the other British men to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the professional era?
The other British men are Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Roger Taylor, and Cameron Norrie.
Who were the other wildcard players to reach Grand Slam men's semi-finals?
Jimmy Connors at the 1991 U.S. Open and Henri Leconte at the 1992 French Open.

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