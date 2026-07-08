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Russia bans diesel exports to increase domestic supply, says deputy PM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia bans diesel exports to increase domestic supply, says deputy PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Russia Bans Diesel Exports to Address Domestic Fuel Shortages and Supply Issues

Russia's Response to Domestic Fuel Shortages

Introduction of Diesel Export Ban

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia introduced a ban on diesel exports on Wednesday and will begin importing fuel in July as part of measures to address widespread gasoline and diesel supply issues, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a televised government meeting.

Government's Statement on Domestic Supply

"Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was introduced, and this will make it possible to increase supplies to the domestic market," he said, acknowledging that Russians were concerned about shortages at filling stations. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • A full diesel export ban was enacted on July 8 to prioritize domestic needs, following prior bans on gasoline and jet fuel. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed refinery output, reducing processing by ~25% in June and triggering widespread shortages and rationing. (apnews.com)
  • Seaborne diesel exports collapsed in June (~–39% MoM), prompting Russia to supplement its market by importing fuel from Asia by sea this month. (bairdmaritime.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia ban diesel exports?
Russia banned diesel exports to increase domestic fuel supply and address shortages at filling stations.
When did Russia introduce the diesel export ban?
Russia introduced the diesel export ban on Wednesday, July 8.
Will Russia start importing fuel?
Yes, Russia will begin importing fuel in July to support the domestic market and address supply issues.
Who announced the diesel export ban in Russia?
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the diesel export ban at a televised government meeting.

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