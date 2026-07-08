Russia Bans Diesel Exports to Address Domestic Fuel Shortages and Supply Issues
Russia's Response to Domestic Fuel Shortages
Introduction of Diesel Export Ban
MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia introduced a ban on diesel exports on Wednesday and will begin importing fuel in July as part of measures to address widespread gasoline and diesel supply issues, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a televised government meeting.
Government's Statement on Domestic Supply
"Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was introduced, and this will make it possible to increase supplies to the domestic market," he said, acknowledging that Russians were concerned about shortages at filling stations.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Philippa Fletcher)