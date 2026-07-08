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Lawyer in Britain charged with insider dealing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lawyer in Britain charged with insider dealing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Lawyer Charged in Britain with Five Counts of Insider Dealing

Details of the Insider Dealing Case

Overview of the Charges

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - A lawyer has been charged in Britain with five counts of insider dealing, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

Background on the Accused

Richard Bloomfield, 38, worked on an acquisition of Seraphine Group and is alleged to have used confidential, price sensitive information to deal in the listed maternity and nursing wear company's securities five times between March 2022 and January 2023, the FCA said.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • The FCA alleges Bloomfield misused confidential price‑sensitive information from his work on Seraphine Group’s acquisition to trade in its securities.
  • Insider dealing remains a serious financial crime in the UK, punishable by up to seven years’ imprisonment, as reflected in recent FCA enforcement efforts such as the Korfuzi and West cases (fca.org.uk).
  • The FCA’s continued scrutiny of M&A‑related insider trading underscores its strong enforcement stance under MAR and the Criminal Justice Act 1993 (handbook.fca.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was charged with insider dealing in Britain?
Richard Bloomfield, a 38-year-old lawyer, was charged with five counts of insider dealing.
Which authority brought the insider dealing charges?
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) brought the charges.
What company was involved in the alleged insider dealing?
The alleged insider dealing involved the listed company Seraphine Group.
When did the alleged insider dealing take place?
The alleged insider dealing occurred between March 2022 and January 2023.

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