Lawyer Charged in Britain with Five Counts of Insider Dealing
Details of the Insider Dealing Case
Overview of the Charges
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - A lawyer has been charged in Britain with five counts of insider dealing, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.
Background on the Accused
Richard Bloomfield, 38, worked on an acquisition of Seraphine Group and is alleged to have used confidential, price sensitive information to deal in the listed maternity and nursing wear company's securities five times between March 2022 and January 2023, the FCA said.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)