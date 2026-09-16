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Workers at German auto supplier Bosch call for EU action to stem job losses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Workers at German auto supplier Bosch call for EU action to stem job losses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive industry

Bosch Workers Call for EU Action to Protect Automotive Jobs from Layoffs

EU Political Action Sought to Prevent Automotive Job Losses

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Labour representatives at auto supplier Bosch demanded on Wednesday political action at EU level to stem job losses in the industry by drawing up regulations to promote local production.

Calls for Local Production and Job Protection

"The transformation of our industry will only succeed if we keep value creation and jobs in Europe," said Frank Sell, head of the general work's council at Bosch's Mobility unit, representing around 70,000 German workers.

Bosch Layoffs and Industry-Wide Challenges

Bosch is cutting 13,000 jobs in its core automotive business by the end of the decade, part of a wave of layoffs in the sector as carmakers like Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz battle Chinese competition, tariffs and high production costs.

Demands for 'Made in the EU' Regulations

Sell demanded "clear 'Made in the EU' rules that give us the time we need to work together to become competitive."

EU Response to Chinese Competition

The European Commission is assessing trade measures that could shield local industry from low-cost Chinese carmakers like BYD and Chery, which are increasingly looking to Europe for growth as their home market slows.

Upcoming EU Discussions on Trade Deficit

EU leaders are expected to discuss the bloc's widening trade deficit with China next month.

(Reporting by Rachel More in Berlin and Philip Blenkinsop in BrusselsEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Bosch’s Mobility division plans to cut ~13,000 jobs in Germany by end‑2030, part of over 20,000 total automotive job reductions in the same period (tagesschau.de)
  • Labour leaders demand ‘Made in the EU’ rules to bolster local value‑creation and competitiveness amid pressure from low‑cost Chinese carmakers (tagesschau.de)
  • EU is considering trade measures and seeking Chinese commitments by early October to address a growing trade deficit and industrial imbalance (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Bosch workers calling for EU action?
Bosch workers want EU-level regulations to promote local production and prevent job losses in the automotive industry.
How many jobs is Bosch cutting in its automotive business?
Bosch is cutting 13,000 jobs in its core automotive business by the end of the decade.
What challenges is the European auto industry facing?
The industry faces challenges from Chinese competition, tariffs, and high production costs.
What are EU leaders planning to discuss next month?
EU leaders plan to discuss the bloc's widening trade deficit with China next month.
Which Chinese carmakers are mentioned as competition in Europe?
BYD and Chery are mentioned as low-cost Chinese carmakers targeting growth in Europe.

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