Bosch Workers Call for EU Action to Protect Automotive Jobs from Layoffs

EU Political Action Sought to Prevent Automotive Job Losses

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Labour representatives at auto supplier Bosch demanded on Wednesday political action at EU level to stem job losses in the industry by drawing up regulations to promote local production.

Calls for Local Production and Job Protection

"The transformation of our industry will only succeed if we keep value creation and jobs in Europe," said Frank Sell, head of the general work's council at Bosch's Mobility unit, representing around 70,000 German workers.

Bosch Layoffs and Industry-Wide Challenges

Bosch is cutting 13,000 jobs in its core automotive business by the end of the decade, part of a wave of layoffs in the sector as carmakers like Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz battle Chinese competition, tariffs and high production costs.

Demands for 'Made in the EU' Regulations

Sell demanded "clear 'Made in the EU' rules that give us the time we need to work together to become competitive."

EU Response to Chinese Competition

The European Commission is assessing trade measures that could shield local industry from low-cost Chinese carmakers like BYD and Chery, which are increasingly looking to Europe for growth as their home market slows.

Upcoming EU Discussions on Trade Deficit

EU leaders are expected to discuss the bloc's widening trade deficit with China next month.

(Reporting by Rachel More in Berlin and Philip Blenkinsop in BrusselsEditing by Linda Pasquini)