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UK PM Burnham says he will take tough decisions to keep economy on track - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham says he will take tough decisions to keep economy on track

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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UK PM Burnham Vows Tough Decisions as Inflation, Borrowing Costs Rise

Rising Inflation and Economic Challenges Facing the UK

Government Response to Inflation Data

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he is ready to take the difficult decisions required to ensure the UK economy remains on track, after data on Wednesday showed a rise in inflation and as speculation mounts about what that means for an October 28 budget.

Britain is seen as more vulnerable to surging oil prices from the war in the Middle East than other countries, and the inflation pickup adds to the headache for finance minister John Healey whose budget options are limited by the weak state of the public finances and rising borrowing costs.

Prime Minister's Statement on Economic Resilience

Burnham said the acceleration in inflation to 3.1% in August, a five-month high, was "a concern", but his government would take action to help people while also applying prudence to the running of the economy.

"We will take difficult decisions to make sure the economy remains on track," Burnham told reporters.

The underlying picture from the latest data was one of "resilience" in the economy, he added.

Impact of Borrowing Costs and Bond Yields

British government borrowing costs hit their highest levels in decades this week as bond yields climbed globally on the back of worries about higher inflation due to the escalating conflict in the Gulf. On Tuesday, the 30-year gilt yield touched its highest level since 1998, while on Monday the 10-year yield rose to its highest since 2007.

Criticism and Political Response

Burnham's insistence that he is ready to make tough choices to balance the books comes after criticism from former Bank of England official Andy Haldane, reported to have been an adviser to Burnham in June before he became Prime Minister.

Burnham's Rebuttal to Criticism

"The market now suspects that this is a traditional tax-and-spend socialist government with better TikTok videos," Haldane told LBC on Thursday.

Burnham rejected that characterisation.

"We are not that already. I have taken difficult decisions in this job," he said. "It's not the case that we aren't going to take difficult decisions."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, additional reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation climbed to a five‑month high of 3.1% in August, fueled by rising energy and travel costs, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to consider rate hikes (apnews.com).
  • UK borrowing costs surged: the 30‑year gilt yield hit its highest level since 1998 and the 10‑year yield reached its highest since 2007, intensifying constraints on fiscal policy (lse.co.uk).
  • Burnham pledged fiscal prudence—maintaining Labour’s fiscal rules, possibly maintaining the VAT cut on energy bills, while signalling readiness for difficult decisions ahead of the October 28 budget (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK PM Andy Burnham say about taking tough economic decisions?
Andy Burnham stated he is prepared to make difficult decisions to keep the UK economy on track amid rising inflation and fiscal challenges.
Why is the UK economy considered vulnerable to global oil prices?
The UK economy is viewed as more exposed to oil price surges due to the war in the Middle East, which impacts inflation and public finances.
What recent data has impacted the UK's economic outlook?
Inflation rose to 3.1% in August, and British government borrowing costs climbed to their highest in decades as bond yields surged.
Who is John Healey and what challenge does he face?
John Healey is the finance minister, facing limited budget options due to weak public finances and rising borrowing costs.
How have former officials responded to Burnham's policies?
Former Bank of England official Andy Haldane criticized Burnham's approach, calling it traditional tax-and-spend, which Burnham rejected.

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