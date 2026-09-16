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Subsea 7 says EU commission set to comment on Saipem tie-up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Subsea 7 says EU commission set to comment on Saipem tie-up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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EU Commission Expected to Comment on Subsea 7 and Saipem Merger Probe Soon

European Commission's Antitrust Investigation Update

Expected Timeline for EU Commission's Comment

OSLO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission will likely comment within the next 24 hours on a reopening of its antitrust probe of the merger between Norway's Subsea 7 and Italy's Saipem, Subsea 7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald said on Wednesday.

Background of the Antitrust Probe

The probe had been halted by the EU while the parties provided additional information.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Subsea 7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald anticipates an EU Commission statement within 24 hours regarding a reopening of the antitrust investigation, which had previously been paused for additional data.
  • The merger between Subsea 7 and Saipem entered a second-phase, in-depth investigation on July 22, 2026, amid concerns over concentration in the subsea SURF services market.
  • Under EU merger rules, the Commission has until November 26, 2026 (90 working days from the June 16 notification) to issue a final decision on the proposed deal.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Subsea 7 and Saipem merger?
The European Commission is expected to comment within 24 hours on reopening its antitrust probe into the merger.
Why was the EU antitrust probe into the Subsea 7 and Saipem merger halted?
The probe was paused while Subsea 7 and Saipem provided additional information to the EU.
Who provided the update on the EU Commission’s action regarding the merger?
Subsea 7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald gave the update regarding the expected EU Commission comment.
Which countries are involved in the Subsea 7 and Saipem merger?
The merger involves companies from Norway (Subsea 7) and Italy (Saipem).

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