EU Commission Expected to Comment on Subsea 7 and Saipem Merger Probe Soon
European Commission's Antitrust Investigation Update
Expected Timeline for EU Commission's Comment
OSLO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission will likely comment within the next 24 hours on a reopening of its antitrust probe of the merger between Norway's Subsea 7 and Italy's Saipem, Subsea 7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald said on Wednesday.
Background of the Antitrust Probe
The probe had been halted by the EU while the parties provided additional information.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)