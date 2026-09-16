Dario Vitale Appointed Creative Director of Emporio Armani and Accessories
Emporio Armani Announces New Creative Leadership
Appointment of Dario Vitale
MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Versace designer Dario Vitale is the new creative director of Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories, the Armani Group said on Wednesday.
Historical Significance of the Role
The designer will be the first to hold this role outside of the Armani family, after the death last year of the founder of the Italian fashion house, Giorgio Armani.
Immediate Transition and Official Statement
Dario Vitale will join the Armani Group with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)