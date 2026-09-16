GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dario Vitale appointed creative director of Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani accessories - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dario Vitale appointed creative director of Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani accessories

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dario Vitale Appointed Creative Director of Emporio Armani and Accessories

Emporio Armani Announces New Creative Leadership

Appointment of Dario Vitale

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Versace designer Dario Vitale is the new creative director of Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories, the Armani Group said on Wednesday.

Historical Significance of the Role

The designer will be the first to hold this role outside of the Armani family, after the death last year of the founder of the Italian fashion house, Giorgio Armani.

Immediate Transition and Official Statement

Dario Vitale will join the Armani Group with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • He will be the first non‑family member to hold a creative director role at Armani since founder Giorgio Armani’s death in September 2025.
  • Vitale brings experience from leading Versace creative direction and a long tenure at Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta.
  • His appointment comes amid ongoing succession efforts and governance evolution at the Armani Group following Giorgio Armani’s passing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new creative director of Emporio Armani?
Dario Vitale has been appointed as the new creative director of Emporio Armani.
What role will Dario Vitale have at Armani Group?
Dario Vitale will lead as the creative director for Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani accessories.
Is Dario Vitale the first non-family member in this position?
Yes, Dario Vitale is the first to hold this creative director role outside of the Armani family.
When does Dario Vitale start at Armani Group?
Dario Vitale will join the Armani Group with immediate effect.
Who confirmed Dario Vitale's appointment?
The Armani Group confirmed Dario Vitale's appointment in an official statement.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Stocks tick up as oil falls, bonds stabilise ahead of Fed decision

Stocks tick up as oil falls, bonds stabilise ahead of Fed decision

Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member

EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member

Image for Subsea 7 says EU commission set to comment on Saipem tie-up

Subsea 7 says EU commission set to comment on Saipem tie-up

Image for Prada revamps Milan flagship store to cater for top clients, lure new shoppers

Prada revamps Milan flagship store to cater for top clients, lure new shoppers

Image for Workers at German auto supplier Bosch call for EU action to stem job losses

Workers at German auto supplier Bosch call for EU action to stem job losses

Image for Belarus frees 25 more prisoners in return for easing of US sanctions

Belarus frees 25 more prisoners in return for easing of US sanctions

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for ProSiebenSat.1 appoints former RTL executive Ingrid Heisserer as CFO
ProSiebenSat.1 appoints former RTL executive Ingrid Heisserer as CFO
Image for UK stocks edge higher as oil retreats; Fed verdict in focus
UK stocks edge higher as oil retreats; Fed verdict in focus
Image for Euro zone wage growth slows, only modest uptick seen
Euro zone wage growth slows, only modest uptick seen
Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high
Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high
Image for Sterling steady after UK inflation, eyes turn to BoE
Sterling steady after UK inflation, eyes turn to BoE
Image for EU's von der Leyen backs AI slowdown, to invite frontier labs for talks
EU's von der Leyen backs AI slowdown, to invite frontier labs for talks
Image for US court accepts airBaltic Chapter 11 filing, Latvian prime minister says
US court accepts airBaltic Chapter 11 filing, Latvian prime minister says
Image for Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
Image for McCormick and Unilever food deal faces UK competition scrutiny
McCormick and Unilever food deal faces UK competition scrutiny
Image for UK rents rise at fastest pace this year, data shows
UK rents rise at fastest pace this year, data shows
Image for Kenya to appeal court ruling against sale of Safaricom stake to Vodacom
Kenya to appeal court ruling against sale of Safaricom stake to Vodacom
Image for Homebuilder Barratt Redrow cuts completions target but firm demand lifts shares
Homebuilder Barratt Redrow cuts completions target but firm demand lifts shares
View All Finance Posts