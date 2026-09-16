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Morrisons' sales growth improves in 'highly competitive' UK market - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morrisons' sales growth improves in 'highly competitive' UK market

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Morrisons Boosts Sales Growth Amid Highly Competitive UK Grocery Market

Third Quarter Financial Performance and Market Position

Acceleration in Underlying Sales Growth

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons reported an acceleration in underlying sales growth in its third quarter, benefiting from a push to sharpen its prices in a "highly competitive" market, it said on Wednesday.

Ownership and Market Standing

Morrisons, the UK's sixth-largest grocer and owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said its like-for-like sales rose 3.2% in the 13 weeks to July 26, having been up 2.2% in the previous quarter. Total sales were £4.1 billion ($5.5 billion).

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7426 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Morrisons accelerated underlying like‑for‑like sales growth from 2.2% to 3.2% in Q3 (to July 26), boosting total sales to £4.1 billion
  • The supermarket sharpened prices to stay competitive in the UK’s highly contested grocery market
  • Morrisons remains among the “Big Four” but trails larger rivals like Tesco and discounters, holding roughly 8–9% market share

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Morrisons' like-for-like sales increase in the third quarter?
Morrisons' like-for-like sales rose by 3.2% in the 13 weeks to July 26.
What contributed to the improvement in Morrisons' sales growth?
The improvement was attributed to a push to sharpen its prices amid a highly competitive UK grocery market.
Who owns Morrisons?
Morrisons is owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
What were Morrisons' total sales during the third quarter?
Morrisons' total sales were £4.1 billion ($5.5 billion) during the third quarter.
How did the latest sales growth compare to the previous quarter?
Sales growth accelerated from a 2.2% rise in the previous quarter to 3.2% in the latest quarter.

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