Morrisons Boosts Sales Growth Amid Highly Competitive UK Grocery Market
Third Quarter Financial Performance and Market Position
Acceleration in Underlying Sales Growth
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons reported an acceleration in underlying sales growth in its third quarter, benefiting from a push to sharpen its prices in a "highly competitive" market, it said on Wednesday.
Ownership and Market Standing
Morrisons, the UK's sixth-largest grocer and owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said its like-for-like sales rose 3.2% in the 13 weeks to July 26, having been up 2.2% in the previous quarter. Total sales were £4.1 billion ($5.5 billion).
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7426 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)