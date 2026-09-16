GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ProSiebenSat.1 appoints former RTL executive Ingrid Heisserer as CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ProSiebenSat.1 appoints former RTL executive Ingrid Heisserer as CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Executive Moves Media leadership

ProSiebenSat.1 Appoints Ingrid Heisserer, Former RTL Executive, as CFO

Ingrid Heisserer’s Appointment and Background

Appointment Announcement

Sept 16 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 has appointed former RTL executive Ingrid Heisserer as chief financial officer and she will join the German media group on February 1, it said on Wednesday.

Leadership Transition

Heisserer, who most recently worked as CFO and chief human resources officer at RTL Deutschland, will take over from interim finance chief Bob Rajan, who has held the role since October 2025.

Heisserer’s Professional Experience

• Heisserer previously spent more than 20 years at L'Oreal in senior finance roles across Europe and Latin America.

Key Qualities and Board Perspective

• Her experience in media and understanding of advertisers' decision-making made her stand out, supervisory board chair Maria Kyriacou said.

Contributions of Bob Rajan

• Rajan helped ProSiebenSat.1 improve financial performance, strengthen cash management and execute asset sales.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Basile Day in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Ingrid Heisserer brings over two decades of senior finance experience at L’Oréal across Europe and Latin America and has been CFO & CHRO at RTL Deutschland since late 2022 (company.rtl.com)
  • She’ll assume the CFO role at ProSiebenSat.1 on February 1, taking over from interim CFO Bob Rajan, who has held the position since October 2025 and has driven financial improvements and portfolio rationalizations (prosiebensat1.com)
  • Her dual background in media finance and HR, as well as her understanding of advertiser behavior, were highlighted as key by supervisory board chair Maria Kyriacou as distinguishing qualifications (company.rtl.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new CFO of ProSiebenSat.1?
Ingrid Heisserer, a former RTL executive, has been appointed as the new CFO of ProSiebenSat.1.
When will Ingrid Heisserer join ProSiebenSat.1 as CFO?
Ingrid Heisserer will join ProSiebenSat.1 as CFO on February 1.
Who is Ingrid Heisserer succeeding as CFO at ProSiebenSat.1?
She is succeeding Bob Rajan, who has served as interim finance chief since October 2025.
What relevant experience does Ingrid Heisserer bring to ProSiebenSat.1?
She has served as CFO and chief human resources officer at RTL Deutschland and spent over 20 years at L'Oreal in senior finance roles.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Belarus frees 25 more prisoners in return for easing of US sanctions

Belarus frees 25 more prisoners in return for easing of US sanctions

Image for UK stocks edge higher as oil retreats; Fed verdict in focus

UK stocks edge higher as oil retreats; Fed verdict in focus

Image for Subsea 7 says EU commission set to comment on Saipem tie-up

Subsea 7 says EU commission set to comment on Saipem tie-up

Image for Euro zone wage growth slows, only modest uptick seen

Euro zone wage growth slows, only modest uptick seen

Image for Saudis pound Yemen as Houthis solidify gains in new theatre of Middle East war

Saudis pound Yemen as Houthis solidify gains in new theatre of Middle East war

Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high

Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sterling steady after UK inflation, eyes turn to BoE
Sterling steady after UK inflation, eyes turn to BoE
Image for EU's von der Leyen backs AI slowdown, to invite frontier labs for talks
EU's von der Leyen backs AI slowdown, to invite frontier labs for talks
Image for US court accepts airBaltic Chapter 11 filing, Latvian prime minister says
US court accepts airBaltic Chapter 11 filing, Latvian prime minister says
Image for Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
Image for McCormick and Unilever food deal faces UK competition scrutiny
McCormick and Unilever food deal faces UK competition scrutiny
Image for UK rents rise at fastest pace this year, data shows
UK rents rise at fastest pace this year, data shows
Image for Kenya to appeal court ruling against sale of Safaricom stake to Vodacom
Kenya to appeal court ruling against sale of Safaricom stake to Vodacom
Image for Homebuilder Barratt Redrow cuts completions target but firm demand lifts shares
Homebuilder Barratt Redrow cuts completions target but firm demand lifts shares
Image for Swiss set to reject tighter neutrality rules barring NATO cooperation, polls show
Swiss set to reject tighter neutrality rules barring NATO cooperation, polls show
Image for Entain to cut 20% of customer care roles as concerns over higher taxes loom
Entain to cut 20% of customer care roles as concerns over higher taxes loom
Image for Hugo Boss names Frasers CEO Murray as chairman of supervisory board
Hugo Boss names Frasers CEO Murray as chairman of supervisory board
Image for EU opens door for Canada to become its first associate member, von der Leyen says
EU opens door for Canada to become its first associate member, von der Leyen says
View All Finance Posts