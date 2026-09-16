ProSiebenSat.1 Appoints Ingrid Heisserer, Former RTL Executive, as CFO

Ingrid Heisserer’s Appointment and Background

Appointment Announcement

Sept 16 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 has appointed former RTL executive Ingrid Heisserer as chief financial officer and she will join the German media group on February 1, it said on Wednesday.

Leadership Transition

Heisserer, who most recently worked as CFO and chief human resources officer at RTL Deutschland, will take over from interim finance chief Bob Rajan, who has held the role since October 2025.

Heisserer’s Professional Experience

• Heisserer previously spent more than 20 years at L'Oreal in senior finance roles across Europe and Latin America.

Key Qualities and Board Perspective

• Her experience in media and understanding of advertisers' decision-making made her stand out, supervisory board chair Maria Kyriacou said.

Contributions of Bob Rajan

• Rajan helped ProSiebenSat.1 improve financial performance, strengthen cash management and execute asset sales.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Basile Day in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)