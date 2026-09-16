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Delivery app iFood to invest $4.7 billion in Brazil through March 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delivery app iFood to invest $4.7 billion in Brazil through March 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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iFood Plans $4.7 Billion Investment in Brazil to Boost Delivery and Fintech

iFood's Strategic Investment and Expansion in Brazil

By Igor Sodre

Overview of the Investment Plan

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian delivery app iFood, owned by Dutch investment group Prosus, said on Wednesday it will invest 24 billion reais ($4.66 billion) in the South American country in the fiscal year through March 2027, a 41% increase from its previous investment cycle.

Key Focus Areas for Spending

Strengthening Restaurant Operations

The company will direct spending across four areas: strengthening restaurant operations, expanding new delivery categories such as pharmacies and pet shops, developing proprietary technology, and growing its fintech unit iFood Pago.

Expansion into New Delivery Categories

• Tech and innovation investment to exceed 2 billion reais, including AI agents and a generative AI model developed jointly with Prosus, iFood said.

Technology and Innovation Initiatives

• Non-restaurant delivery businesses expected to account for about 40% of revenues and results by end of this year, CEO Diego Barreto told Reuters.

Growth of Non-Restaurant Delivery Businesses

• Previous investment cycle resulted in growth of 60% in grocery, 70% in pharmacy, and over 100% in pet shops, he added.

Competitive Landscape

Market Competition and iFood's Response

• Barreto said competition from Didi-owned 99Food and Meituan-controlled Keetha does not concern the company, citing iFood's capacity to innovate.

Financial Context

($1 = 5.1527 reais)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Igor Sodre; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Total investment of R$24 billion (~US$4.66 billion) through fiscal year ending March 2027, a 41% increase from previous cycle.
  • Spending focuses on restaurant operations, new delivery verticals (pharmacies, pet shops), proprietary technology including AI, and fintech hub iFood Pago.
  • Non-restaurant verticals expected to account for ~40% of revenues by end of 2026; prior cycle saw grocery growth ~60%, pharmacy ~70%, pet shops over 100%.
  • Earlier milestones: over 100 million monthly orders in August; grocery growing ~50% YoY, pharmacy ~70%, fintech ~100%, credit to restaurants up ~115%.
  • Prosus fully controls iFood via Movile; long-term investor aiming to build AI-powered ecosystem across delivery, fintech, ads and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will iFood invest in Brazil through March 2027?
iFood will invest 24 billion reais ($4.7 billion) in Brazil through March 2027.
What are the main focus areas for iFood's investment?
The investment will focus on restaurant operations, new delivery categories, technology development, and fintech expansion.
How much is iFood investing in technology and innovation?
Tech and innovation investment will exceed 2 billion reais, including AI development.
What share of iFood's revenue is expected from non-restaurant deliveries?
Non-restaurant delivery businesses are expected to account for about 40% of iFood's revenues by the end of this year.

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