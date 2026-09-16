iFood Plans $4.7 Billion Investment in Brazil to Boost Delivery and Fintech

iFood's Strategic Investment and Expansion in Brazil

By Igor Sodre

Overview of the Investment Plan

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian delivery app iFood, owned by Dutch investment group Prosus, said on Wednesday it will invest 24 billion reais ($4.66 billion) in the South American country in the fiscal year through March 2027, a 41% increase from its previous investment cycle.

Key Focus Areas for Spending

Strengthening Restaurant Operations

The company will direct spending across four areas: strengthening restaurant operations, expanding new delivery categories such as pharmacies and pet shops, developing proprietary technology, and growing its fintech unit iFood Pago.

Expansion into New Delivery Categories

• Tech and innovation investment to exceed 2 billion reais, including AI agents and a generative AI model developed jointly with Prosus, iFood said.

Technology and Innovation Initiatives

• Non-restaurant delivery businesses expected to account for about 40% of revenues and results by end of this year, CEO Diego Barreto told Reuters.

Growth of Non-Restaurant Delivery Businesses

• Previous investment cycle resulted in growth of 60% in grocery, 70% in pharmacy, and over 100% in pet shops, he added.

Competitive Landscape

Market Competition and iFood's Response

• Barreto said competition from Didi-owned 99Food and Meituan-controlled Keetha does not concern the company, citing iFood's capacity to innovate.

Financial Context

($1 = 5.1527 reais)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Igor Sodre; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)