Rising Gas Prices Put Europe in a Difficult Position, Says Kremlin

Europe's Energy Crisis and the Role of Russian Gas

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that European countries have found themselves in a difficult position amid rising gas prices, and that they could purchase gas at cheaper prices from Russia.

Surge in European Gas Prices

European natural gas prices have soared amid the war in Iran, hitting their highest level last week since late 2022, when the start of the Ukraine conflict prompted Europe to cut off Russian pipeline gas.

Kremlin's Perspective on Europe's Energy Decisions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Europe was harming itself by buying expensive gas at spot prices as opposed to the more affordable Russian option.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)