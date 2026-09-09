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Russia says Europe feels the pain of rising gas prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says Europe feels the pain of rising gas prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Rising Gas Prices Put Europe in a Difficult Position, Says Kremlin

Europe's Energy Crisis and the Role of Russian Gas

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that European countries have found themselves in a difficult position amid rising gas prices, and that they could purchase gas at cheaper prices from Russia.

Surge in European Gas Prices

European natural gas prices have soared amid the war in Iran, hitting their highest level last week since late 2022, when the start of the Ukraine conflict prompted Europe to cut off Russian pipeline gas.

Kremlin's Perspective on Europe's Energy Decisions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Europe was harming itself by buying expensive gas at spot prices as opposed to the more affordable Russian option.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Key Takeaways

  • European natural gas prices have surged to their highest levels since late 2022, due to supply disruptions caused by the Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, substantially inflating spot market costs. (iea.org)
  • Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov argues Europe is undermining itself by buying costly spot gas instead of relying on lower-priced Russian pipeline supplies. (marketscreener.com)
  • Europe’s gas storage levels are under strain ahead of winter, with reservoir replenishment requiring unusually high injection rates—adding pressure amid geopolitical volatility. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gas prices rising in Europe?
Gas prices in Europe are rising due to the war in Iran and the lasting effects of the Ukraine conflict, leading to reduced Russian gas supplies.
What position does the Kremlin say Europe is in due to gas prices?
The Kremlin states that Europe is in a difficult position as it faces rising energy costs and opts for expensive spot market gas over cheaper Russian supplies.
Could Europe buy gas at lower prices from Russia?
Yes, the Kremlin claims that European countries could purchase gas from Russia at more affordable prices compared to current spot market rates.
How has the Ukraine conflict affected Europe's energy market?
The Ukraine conflict prompted Europe to cut off Russian pipeline gas, which has contributed to higher natural gas prices across the continent.
Who commented on Europe's gas imports on behalf of the Kremlin?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Europe's gas situation and criticized the purchase of expensive gas instead of Russian supplies.

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