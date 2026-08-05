GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets policy

UK Expands Global Talent Visa to Draw More Scientists and Researchers

Expansion of the Global Talent Visa Scheme

Overview of the Announcement

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was expanding a 'Global Talent' visa route used to bring in scientists, researchers and engineers, opening it up to more than 100 of the country's most innovative companies including AstraZeneca and Jaguar Land Rover.

Impact on Key Sectors

Benefits for Clean Energy, Life Sciences, and AI

• The government said making it easier to bring researchers to the country would help the clean energy, life sciences and AI sectors, as part of its drive to try to reindustrialise Britain.

Challenges Faced by Sectors

• Some sectors had complained that high visa costs and an inflexible immigration system were putting Britain at a competitive disadvantage.

Eligibility and Pathway Changes

Inclusion of Research-Intensive Businesses

• Research-intensive businesses can now use the visa pathway, which was previously mainly used by universities and research institutes.

Broader Visa Schemes for Critical Technologies

Support for Quantum and Engineering Biology Companies

• The government also said it planned to broaden another scheme which provides visas for companies working on critical technologies like quantum and engineering biology.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Global Talent visa route expanded beyond universities to include research-intensive businesses such as AstraZeneca and Jaguar Land Rover, enhancing Britain’s ability to attract scientists, researchers and engineers to support clean energy, life sciences and AI sectors. (gov.uk)
  • The broadened immigration pathway aligns with reforms launched in November 2025 including expanded fast-track fellowships, a wider list of prizes, and adjustments benefiting high-potential individuals and research firms. (committees.parliament.uk)
  • Complementary to the Global Talent changes, the Government Authorised Exchange ‘Future Technology Research & Innovation’ visa has been expanded to facilitate entry for firms working in key areas such as AI, semiconductors, quantum technologies, and engineering biology. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Global Talent visa route?
The Global Talent visa route allows scientists, researchers, and engineers to work in the UK, with recent expansions targeting more innovative companies.
Which sectors benefit from the expanded visa scheme?
Sectors such as clean energy, life sciences, artificial intelligence, and critical technologies benefit from the expanded visa scheme.
Why is the UK expanding the research visa program?
The UK is expanding the visa program to ease migration for researchers, boost innovation, and address concerns about high visa costs and inflexible rules.
Which companies can now access the research visa pathway?
Over 100 innovative UK companies, including AstraZeneca and Jaguar Land Rover, can now access the Global Talent visa pathway.
Are there plans to broaden other UK visa schemes?
Yes, the government also plans to broaden visa schemes for firms working on critical technologies like quantum and engineering biology.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business

Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business

Image for Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles

Trading Day: Momentum fizzles, gold sizzles

Image for Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout

Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout

Image for EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Image for DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm

DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm

Image for Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes

Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 
Image for Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors
Image for Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Image for French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
Image for Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Image for UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
Image for Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
Image for Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
Image for GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand
GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand
Image for Surge in Black Sea attacks adds to strain on global commodity flows
Surge in Black Sea attacks adds to strain on global commodity flows
Image for Novo Nordisk wins Dutch court injunction in semaglutide patent infringement case 
Novo Nordisk wins Dutch court injunction in semaglutide patent infringement case 
View All Finance Posts