UK Expands Global Talent Visa to Draw More Scientists and Researchers

Expansion of the Global Talent Visa Scheme

Overview of the Announcement

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was expanding a 'Global Talent' visa route used to bring in scientists, researchers and engineers, opening it up to more than 100 of the country's most innovative companies including AstraZeneca and Jaguar Land Rover.

Impact on Key Sectors

Benefits for Clean Energy, Life Sciences, and AI

• The government said making it easier to bring researchers to the country would help the clean energy, life sciences and AI sectors, as part of its drive to try to reindustrialise Britain.

Challenges Faced by Sectors

• Some sectors had complained that high visa costs and an inflexible immigration system were putting Britain at a competitive disadvantage.

Eligibility and Pathway Changes

Inclusion of Research-Intensive Businesses

• Research-intensive businesses can now use the visa pathway, which was previously mainly used by universities and research institutes.

Broader Visa Schemes for Critical Technologies

Support for Quantum and Engineering Biology Companies

• The government also said it planned to broaden another scheme which provides visas for companies working on critical technologies like quantum and engineering biology.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)