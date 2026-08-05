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Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Corpay lifts annual forecasts, to sell non-core UK vehicle payments business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Corpay Lifts Revenue Guidance and Divests Non-Core UK Business in Q2

Corpay’s Q2 Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Business payments platform Corpay raised its full-year forecasts and reported higher second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by continued growth in its corporate and vehicle payment divisions.

Despite economic uncertainty and elevated interest rates, business spending held up through the April-June quarter, supporting demand for corporate payment and spend-management services like Corpay.

Q2 Earnings and Revenue Growth

Adjusted Profit and Earnings Per Share

• On an adjusted basis, Corpay's profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $464.4 million, or $7 per share, from $366.4 million, or $5.13, during the same period last year.

Corporate Payments Division

• Quarterly revenue at the company's corporate payments business, which automates and manages vendor payments, rose 41.7% to $548.7 million from the year-ago period.

Vehicle Payments Segment

• The vehicle payments segment saw a 13.3% year-on-year rise in quarterly revenue to $580.2 million. Corpay's total revenue surged 21.8% to $1.34 billion.

Updated Full-Year Guidance

Revenue Forecast

• The company said it expects annual revenue between $5.29 billion and $5.33 billion, higher than its prior forecast of $5.25 billion to $5.33 billion.

Adjusted Earnings Outlook

• It raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $27.15 to $27.55 per share, compared with its earlier outlook of $26.30 to $27.10 per share.

Portfolio Simplification and Divestiture

Divestment of Non-Core UK Business

Sale of epyx, r2c Online, and Business Gateway

• Separately, Corpay said it had agreed to sell its non-core U.K.-based vehicle payments business epyx, along with r2c Online and Business Gateway, to OEConnection as part of its efforts to simplify its portfolio and focus on corporate payments.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 adjusted profit rose to $464.4M ($7.00/share) from $366.4M ($5.13) a year ago, with total revenue up 21.8% to $1.34B, driven by 41.7% growth in corporate payments and 13.3% in vehicle payments.
  • Full-year revenue forecast lifted to $5.29B–$5.33B (up from $5.25B–$5.33B), and adjusted EPS guide raised to $27.15–$27.55 (from $26.30–$27.10).
  • Corpay agreed to sell its non-core UK vehicle payments business (epyx and related assets) to OEConnection as it focuses on core corporate payments.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Corpay's adjusted profit rise in the second quarter?
Corpay's adjusted profit for Q2 rose to $464.4 million, or $7 per share, from $366.4 million, or $5.13, compared to the same period last year.
What is Corpay selling in the UK?
Corpay agreed to sell its non-core UK-based vehicle payments business, including epyx, r2c Online, and Business Gateway, to OEConnection.
What are Corpay's updated annual revenue expectations?
Corpay now expects annual revenue between $5.29 billion and $5.33 billion, up from its earlier forecast.
Why is Corpay divesting its UK vehicle payments unit?
Corpay is divesting its UK vehicle payments unit to simplify its portfolio and focus more on its core corporate payments business.

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