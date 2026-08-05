Bodycote Receives Competing Cash Offers from CVC and Veritas, Shares Jump

Bodycote Attracts Takeover Interest from Private Equity Firms

Overview of Takeover Proposals

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bodycote said on Wednesday it had received separate takeover proposals from private equity firms CVC Advisers and Veritas Capital, valuing the thermal processing services provider at about £1.56 billion ($2.10 billion), and sending its shares up 22%.

Company Response to Offers

The British company said it would be minded to recommend either if talks lead to a firm bid.

Details of Competing Offers

CVC's proposal values the company at up to £9.15 per share, narrowly above Veritas's £9.14 per share proposal, the company said. Both comprise a cash consideration and an interim dividend for 2026.

Responses from CVC and Veritas

CVC declined to comment while Veritas did not immediately respond to Reuters request.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7423 pounds)

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)