Trump administration to impose 15% tariff in polysilicon probe meant to counter China

U.S. Moves to Protect Domestic Polysilicon Industry

By Nichola Groom, Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw

Details of the Tariff Announcement

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will announce as soon as Thursday a 15% tariff and a series of price floors on products made from polysilicon, the key raw material used in solar panels and semiconductors, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Objective Behind the Move

The move aims to protect U.S. polysilicon factories ‌from growing Chinese ambitions in the chip supply chain.

Scope of the Proclamation

The proclamation by U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to include minimum import prices on polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules, or solar panels, and a 15% tariff on the polysilicon derivatives, the four sources said.

Background and Industry Impact

The administration's plan to pursue a hybrid system combining a minimum import price with tariffs was first reported by Reuters.

Trump's year-long national security investigation into polysilicon by the Commerce Department also has major implications for the growing domestic solar manufacturing industry at a time when the U.S. leader has rolled back federal support for renewable energy.

Official Responses

The Commerce Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Alexandra Alper in Washington and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)