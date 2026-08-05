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Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Trump administration to impose 15% tariff in polysilicon probe meant to counter China

U.S. Moves to Protect Domestic Polysilicon Industry

By Nichola Groom, Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw

Details of the Tariff Announcement

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will announce as soon as Thursday a 15% tariff and a series of price floors on products made from polysilicon, the key raw material used in solar panels and semiconductors, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

Objective Behind the Move

The move aims to protect U.S. polysilicon factories ‌from growing Chinese ambitions in the chip supply chain.

Scope of the Proclamation

The proclamation by U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to include minimum import prices on polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules, or solar panels, and a 15% tariff on the polysilicon derivatives, the four sources said.

Background and Industry Impact

The administration's plan to pursue a hybrid system combining a minimum import price with tariffs was first reported by Reuters.

Trump's year-long national security investigation into polysilicon by the Commerce Department also has major implications for the growing domestic solar manufacturing industry at a time when the U.S. leader has rolled back federal support for renewable energy.

Official Responses

The Commerce Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Alexandra Alper in Washington and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Key Takeaways

  • 15% tariff will target polysilicon derivatives under Section 232, reflecting national security concerns.
  • Announcement expected as soon as Thursday, coinciding with release of Section 232 probe results.
  • This action expands Trump’s broader tariff campaign under Section 232, which increasingly covers strategic materials beyond steel and aluminum (csis.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What tariff is the Trump administration planning to impose on polysilicon?
The administration is planning to introduce a 15% tariff on polysilicon derivative products.
When will the results of the Section 232 investigation be announced?
The results are expected to be unveiled as soon as Thursday.
Which products are affected by the new tariff?
Polysilicon derivative products will be subject to the new 15% tariff.
Who reported the news about the upcoming tariff on polysilicon?
The information was reported by Nichola Groom of Reuters.

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