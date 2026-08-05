GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

eBay Predicts Higher Quarterly Revenue Driven by Collectibles & Luxury Goods

eBay's Financial Performance and Strategic Focus

Revenue Forecast Surpasses Expectations

Aug 5 (Reuters) - EBay forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, leaning on its push into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles and refurbished products to bring more high-value buyers to its online marketplace.

Focus on Enthusiast Buyers and Key Categories

Specialist Services and Focus Categories

The company has sharpened its focus on enthusiast buyers through "focus categories" where buyers value selection and specialist services. These include trading cards and other collectibles, auto parts and accessories and refurbished electronics.

Quarterly Results and Key Metrics

Revenue and Analyst Estimates

The online retailer forecast revenue to be between $3.07 billion and $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.97 billion, according to data compiled LSEG.

Gross Merchandise Volume

Growth in Platform Sales

Gross merchandise volume, a key industry metric measuring the total value of all goods sold on the platform, rose 15% to $22.4 billion for the quarter ended June 30.

Revenue Beats Expectations

Revenue of $3.13 billion beat analysts' estimate of $3.02 billion.

GameStop Bid and eBay's Response

EBay in May rebuffed GameStop's roughly $56 billion unsolicited bid as "neither credible nor attractive", but GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has said he plans to continue pursuing a combination.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • EBay’s Q3 revenue forecast beats LSEG consensus, reflecting strong momentum in high‑value “focus categories.” (ebayinc.com)
  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 15 % to $22.4 billion for the quarter ended June 30, underlining robust marketplace activity. (ebayinc.com)
  • EBay continues to repel GameStop’s takeover attempt: the board rejected the $56 billion offer as “neither credible nor attractive,” while GameStop has since increased its stake to around 9.8 %. (investors.ebayinc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What helped drive eBay's higher revenue expectations?
The push into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles, and refurbished products attracted more high-value buyers.
How did eBay's gross merchandise volume perform in the reported quarter?
Gross merchandise volume rose 15% to $22.4 billion for the quarter ended June 30.
Did eBay's recent revenue beat analysts' estimates?
Yes, eBay reported revenue of $3.13 billion, beating the analysts' estimate of $3.02 billion.
Was there any recent acquisition attempt involving eBay?
Yes, eBay rebuffed GameStop's $56 billion unsolicited bid, calling it 'neither credible nor attractive.'

Tags

Related Articles

Image for DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm

DoorDash projects strong growth as delivery demand holds firm

Image for Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes

Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes

Image for Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 

Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 

Image for Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say

Trump administration to impose 15% tariff on polysilicon, sources say

Image for Rubio, Miliband discuss Ukraine war, Europe taking greater role in its own security

Rubio, Miliband discuss Ukraine war, Europe taking greater role in its own security

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he spoke to NATO head Rutte about securing interceptors

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role
Image for French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death
Image for Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks
Image for UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
UK's Bodycote gets possible cash offers from CVC and Veritas
Image for Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
Italy to handle Monte Paschi stake without interfering with M&A moves
Image for Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
Anthropic to build in-house chip design team for Claude, hire engineers
Image for GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand
GlobalFoundries tops second quarter estimates on AI chip demand
Image for Surge in Black Sea attacks adds to strain on global commodity flows
Surge in Black Sea attacks adds to strain on global commodity flows
Image for Novo Nordisk wins Dutch court injunction in semaglutide patent infringement case 
Novo Nordisk wins Dutch court injunction in semaglutide patent infringement case 
Image for Lilly's Mounjaro, Zepbound sales surge, widening lead over Novo Nordisk
Lilly's Mounjaro, Zepbound sales surge, widening lead over Novo Nordisk
Image for Analysis-Glencore's Australia listing taps mining-friendly capital for copper, M&A ambitions
Analysis-Glencore's Australia listing taps mining-friendly capital for copper, M&A ambitions
Image for CPC oil loadings falter over safety issues and tanker shortages
CPC oil loadings falter over safety issues and tanker shortages
View All Finance Posts