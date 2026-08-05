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French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French men get suspended jail sentences over livestreamed death

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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French Streamers Sentenced for Violence and Death on Livestream via Kick Platform

French Streamers Face Legal Consequences After Livestream Incident

By Inti Landauro

Overview of the Case

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Two French streamers received suspended jail terms on Wednesday following the death of a man they had subjected to violence and humiliation for several days on his own live video stream, apparently with his consent, a lawyer for one of the accused said.

The Nice criminal court found the two men guilty of inflicting violence on 46-year-old Raphael Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, and also of incitement to hatred for the insults they directed at him.

They were not accused of killing him as his death, while he and his abusers slept, appeared to have been due to poor health.

Impact on French Society and Regulatory Response

The incident, aired on the streaming platform Kick, shocked many in France last summer as they discovered how disturbing content aired on fringe parts of the internet can be.

Officials called for more regulation and stronger moderation, and the audiovisual and digital regulator Arcom and the Paris prosecutor's office opened investigations into the Australia-based Kick.

Details of the Sentencing and Reactions

The streamers, Safine Hamadi and Owen Cenazandotti, said the violence and humiliations had been scripted and partly staged, and that Graven had consented to everything.

Hamadi, who expressed remorse during the trial, received an 18-month suspended prison sentence and must pay a €5,000 ($5,775) fine, his lawyer said.

"The conviction is mainly symbolic. We are satisfied with the ruling," said Tom Michel, Hamadi's lawyer. "My client acknowledged responsibility and that part of the content they aired was not acceptable and could not be consented to or scripted."

Cenazandotti received a two-year suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay a fine of €15,000.

Both were banned from posting on social networks for six months.

Court Findings and Financial Details

The court did not charge them with manslaughter after the prosecution said the probable causes of death appeared to be related to Graven's poor health and fragile heart.

It also acquitted them of abusing Pormanove's psychological frailty, as he had told police prior to his death that he had consented to the stunts, Michel said.

Prosecutors said Pormanove had netted about €265,000 ($306,000) from his streams between 2021 and 2025.

Ongoing Investigation Into Kick Platform

Kick is under formal investigation in the case and an arrest warrant has been issued for some of its officers.

Kick's legal representative in the European Union did not respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.8661 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Makini Brice and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Safine Hamadi received an 18‑month suspended sentence and €5,000 fine; Owen Cenazandotti received a two‑year suspended sentence and €15,000 fine; both are banned from social media for six months
  • The court convicted them for violence and incitement to hatred, but did not charge them with manslaughter as Graven’s death was linked to poor health, per autopsy
  • The case spurred investigations into the Kick platform; French authorities continue probing Kick for negligence in moderation and ordered removal of related channels

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the French streamers given suspended jail sentences?
The Nice court found them guilty of violence and incitement to hatred, but not manslaughter. The sentences are mainly symbolic, given the victim's consent and health-related cause of death.
What is the role of the streaming platform Kick in the case?
The Kick platform is under formal investigation for its role in hosting the violent livestream, and an arrest warrant has been issued for some of its officers.
How much money did the victim earn from his streams?
Raphael Graven, known as Jean Pormanove, earned about €265,000 from his streams between 2021 and 2025.
What penalties did the streamers face beyond jail sentences?
Apart from suspended jail terms, the streamers received fines and a six-month ban from posting on social networks.
Did the court find the streamers responsible for the victim's death?
No, the court did not charge them with manslaughter since the death was attributed to poor health and the victim had consented to the acts.

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