Zelenskiy and NATO’s Rutte Coordinate on Securing Air Defence Interceptors

Coordination Efforts Between Ukraine and NATO

Discussion on Air Defence Interceptors

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of securing more air defence interceptors.

Zelenskiy’s Statement on Social Media

"Mark is well-informed about the threats, and we have coordinated our efforts regarding countries that possess the necessary missiles and the capability to help," Zelenskiy wrote in English on social media platform X. "It is crucial to eliminate all bureaucracy and make the required political decisions."

Rutte’s Response and Ongoing NATO Support

After speaking with the Ukrainian leader, Rutte said in a post on X that he is "discussing with Allies how we can continue to get Ukraine the air defences they urgently need".

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Lili Bayer; Editing by Mark Porter and Ros Russell)