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Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Etsy lays off 12% of worker as part of restructuring plan 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Etsy Restructuring

Etsy lays off 12% of workforce as part of restructuring plan 

Etsy Announces Major Workforce Reduction and Strategic Changes

(Corrects last paragraph to reflect that Etsy is reporting results on Wednesday, not Thursday)

By Arriana McLymore

Details of the Layoffs

NEW YORK, NY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Crafting marketplace Etsy Inc. is laying off approximately 220 employees, or 12% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan it hopes will "improve coordination and speed of decision-making," the company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Wednesday. 

The layoffs will mostly impact workers in the product and engineering department, Chief Executive Kruti Patel Goyal said in an email to employees. 

CEO’s Statement on Layoffs

"Cost savings are a consequence of these changes, but they are not the objective. We didn't start this work with a cost reduction target or a goal of making Etsy smaller," she said. "You'll continue to see us invest in the business and the team and hire in areas that are important to our long-term strategy."

Role of AI in Restructuring

 Patel Goyal said that the cuts also "weren't driven by AI."

"At the same time, AI is changing how all of us work, and it will continue to change how we build products and solve problems," Patel Goyal said. "As the tools available to us evolve, the skills we need, the ways we work together, and the capabilities we build across Etsy must evolve as well."

Support for Affected Employees

Laid-off workers will receive at least 16 weeks of severance pay, with additional pay based on tenure, continued healthcare support for up to 12 months and other benefits. 

Financial Initiatives and Company Outlook

The company's audit committee also approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes Etsy to repurchase up to an additional $2 billion of its common stock, according to the SEC filing. 

Etsy reported results on Wednesday after the market close.  

(Reporting by Arriana McLymore in New York City; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • About 220 employees (~12%) laid off, mostly in product and engineering, as part of restructuring to improve coordination and speed of decision‑making.
  • Etsy emphasizes the cuts weren’t driven by AI and pledges ongoing investment in strategic areas despite cost savings.
  • The company’s audit committee approved a new stock repurchase authorization of up to $2 billion, signaling confidence in financial flexibility and shareholder returns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Etsy laying off 12% of its workforce?
Etsy is laying off around 220 employees as part of a restructuring plan aimed at improving coordination and speeding up decision-making.
Which departments are most affected by Etsy's layoffs?
The layoffs will mostly impact workers in the product and engineering departments.
Are the layoffs at Etsy related to cost reductions or AI integration?
Etsy's leadership stated that cost savings are not the primary objective of the layoffs, nor are they driven by AI, though AI is increasingly influencing how Etsy operates.
What severance and benefits are provided to laid-off Etsy employees?
Laid-off workers will receive at least 16 weeks of severance pay, additional pay based on tenure, continued healthcare support for up to 12 months, and other benefits.
What financial decision did Etsy’s board approve alongside the layoffs?
The board approved a new $2 billion stock repurchase program for Etsy’s common stock.

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