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Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Banco BPM posts strong quarter, firms up outlook after ending MPS merger talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Earnings Mergers & Acquisitions Italy

Banco BPM Beats Q2 Expectations and Boosts Outlook After MPS Merger Collapse

Banco BPM's Strong Performance and Strategic Shifts

Q2 Earnings Surpass Market Expectations

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Banco BPM strengthened its full-year guidance on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter earnings above market expectations, days after the collapse of merger talks with Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

Merger Talks with MPS Collapse

Background of the Failed Merger

Failure to strike a deal with MPS, which has become a takeover target for market leader Intesa Sanpaolo, leaves BPM without what had long been seen as its natural merger partner. 

Banco BPM, Italy's fourth-largest bank, last week said it was abandoning a plan to seek a merger with MPS after making no definitive progress since it first proposed discussing a tie-up in early June.

Shareholder Influence on Merger Decisions

The announcement came after BPM's main shareholder, French bank Credit Agricole, said it saw no value in such a merger and expressed a preference for BPM to combine with its own Italian unit as the sector consolidates.

Upgraded Financial Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Improved 2026 Financial Targets

Banco BPM  strengthened its financial outlook for 2026 saying the dividend, which it had set at €1 euro per share, could exceed that value on the back of a net profit of more than €1.95 billion.

Increased Shareholder Remuneration

It increased the overall shareholder remuneration for the 2024-2027 period to around €7 billion, from €6 billion previously, which it will pay out as cash dividends and share buybacks.

Q2 Net Income Analysis

Current Quarter Performance

Net income in the three months through June totalled €581 million, well ahead of a €531 million analyst consensus compiled by Reuters.

Comparison to Previous Year

Impact of One-Off Gains

The figure was down from €704 million a year earlier, when earnings were boosted by a €202 million one-off gain from the revaluation of a stake in asset manager Anima Holding which BPM acquired last year.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 net income reached €581 million, surpassing analyst consensus of €531 million, despite being lower year‑on‑year due to prior year one‑off gains (marketscreener.com).
  • Banco BPM firmed up its 2026 outlook, suggesting dividends could exceed €1 per share, and lifted total shareholder remuneration for 2024‑2027 from €6 billion to around €7 billion (marketscreener.com).
  • Merger talks with MPS have collapsed; this leaves BPM without what was its ‘natural’ consolidation partner amid sector M&A—while Credit Agricole, its main shareholder, prefers consolidation with its own Italian unit (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Banco BPM end merger talks with MPS?
Banco BPM ended merger talks with MPS after making no definitive progress, and its main shareholder, Credit Agricole, saw no value in the deal.
How did Banco BPM perform in Q2?
Banco BPM reported €581 million in net income for Q2, surpassing analyst expectations of €531 million.
What is Banco BPM's updated financial outlook?
Banco BPM raised its 2026 outlook, expecting the dividend per share to exceed €1 and total shareholder remuneration to reach €7 billion between 2024 and 2027.
Who is Banco BPM's main shareholder?
Banco BPM's main shareholder is French bank Credit Agricole.
What impact did the Anima Holding stake have on previous earnings?
Banco BPM's earnings a year earlier were boosted by a €202 million one-off gain from the revaluation of its Anima Holding stake.

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