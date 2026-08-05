Banco BPM Beats Q2 Expectations and Boosts Outlook After MPS Merger Collapse

Banco BPM's Strong Performance and Strategic Shifts

Q2 Earnings Surpass Market Expectations

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Banco BPM strengthened its full-year guidance on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter earnings above market expectations, days after the collapse of merger talks with Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

Merger Talks with MPS Collapse

Background of the Failed Merger

Failure to strike a deal with MPS, which has become a takeover target for market leader Intesa Sanpaolo, leaves BPM without what had long been seen as its natural merger partner.

Banco BPM, Italy's fourth-largest bank, last week said it was abandoning a plan to seek a merger with MPS after making no definitive progress since it first proposed discussing a tie-up in early June.

Shareholder Influence on Merger Decisions

The announcement came after BPM's main shareholder, French bank Credit Agricole, said it saw no value in such a merger and expressed a preference for BPM to combine with its own Italian unit as the sector consolidates.

Upgraded Financial Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Improved 2026 Financial Targets

Banco BPM strengthened its financial outlook for 2026 saying the dividend, which it had set at €1 euro per share, could exceed that value on the back of a net profit of more than €1.95 billion.

Increased Shareholder Remuneration

It increased the overall shareholder remuneration for the 2024-2027 period to around €7 billion, from €6 billion previously, which it will pay out as cash dividends and share buybacks.

Q2 Net Income Analysis

Current Quarter Performance

Net income in the three months through June totalled €581 million, well ahead of a €531 million analyst consensus compiled by Reuters.

Comparison to Previous Year

Impact of One-Off Gains

The figure was down from €704 million a year earlier, when earnings were boosted by a €202 million one-off gain from the revaluation of a stake in asset manager Anima Holding which BPM acquired last year.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)