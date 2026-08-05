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Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Newly spun-off Honeywell Aerospace cuts 2026 forecast on supply-chain woes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Honeywell Aerospace Reduces 2026 Forecast Amid Supply-Chain Headwinds

Honeywell Aerospace Faces Supply-Chain Challenges and Adjusts Forecasts

By Aatreyee Dasgupta and Shivansh Tiwary

Lowered Sales Growth and Earnings Outlook

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Honeywell Aerospace lowered 2026 sales growth forecast and issued a weaker-than-expected earnings outlook on Wednesday, as persistent supply-chain hurdles crimped its ability to meet surging aftermarket demand.

Impact of Supply Constraints

The company said supply constraints are forcing it to prioritize commercial OEM deliveries to Boeing and Airbus as the planemakers ramp up production, diverting output from its higher-revenue, higher-margin aftermarket business.

Aftermarket Business and Margins

Aerospace suppliers often sell systems and parts to planemakers at thinner margins, recouping much of their profit later through higher-margin aftermarket spares and services.

It is also favoring domestic defense and space programs over typically higher-margin international contracts, leaving a less favorable sales mix in the back half of the year.

"Demand continues to be really robust. It's really a supply challenge," Chief Financial Officer Josh Jepsen said in an interview with Reuters.

Financial Performance and Projections

The aircraft engine, parts and defense systems maker expects 2026 organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, versus a 7% to 9% increase forecast earlier.

It projected annual adjusted earnings per share of $7.60 to $7.90, below analysts' average estimate of $8.86, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Recent Company Developments

Honeywell Aerospace was spun off from Honeywell as part of a three-way split of one of the last major industrial conglomerates. It debuted on the Nasdaq in June.

The company incurred about $100 million of separation-related costs and inventory obsolescence charges, resulting in a 7% year-on-year fall in quarterly core profit.

Quarterly Results and Segment Performance

Second-quarter adjusted profit per share fell 32% to $1.87, while sales rose 5% to $4.52 billion.

Though higher sales volumes and pricing supported revenue growth, profitability came under pressure from higher costs and an unfavorable business mix.

Segment Breakdown

Quarterly profit in its electronic solutions segment fell 3% and engines and power systems dropped 32%, while control systems posted an 8% rise.

"Secular trends across our end-markets remain strong, while supply constraints limited output growth in the quarter," said CEO Jim Currier.

Sales by Market

Commercial aftermarket sales, the company's largest end-market, rose 8%, while defense and space sales increased 3%.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Supply‑chain bottlenecks force prioritization of OEM deliveries to Boeing and Airbus, hampering higher‑margin aftermarket output.
  • Spin‑off debut cost Honeywell Aerospace about $100 million in separation and obsolescence charges, dragging Q2 core profit down 7%.
  • Commercial aftermarket sales grew 8% and defense/space only 3%, shifting sales mix to lower margin segments.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Honeywell Aerospace prioritizing its deliveries?
The company is prioritizing commercial OEM deliveries to Boeing and Airbus and domestic defense and space programs over international contracts due to supply-chain hurdles.
What is Honeywell Aerospace's projected adjusted earnings per share for 2026?
Honeywell Aerospace projected annual adjusted earnings per share of $7.60 to $7.90, below analysts' expectations.
How did the spin-off affect Honeywell Aerospace's financials?
The spin-off led to about $100 million in separation-related costs and inventory obsolescence charges, causing a 7% year-on-year fall in quarterly core profit.
Which market segments saw growth for Honeywell Aerospace?
Commercial aftermarket sales rose 8% and defense and space sales increased 3% in the reported quarter.

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