Accell Launches Insolvency Proceedings Following KKR Consortium Buyout
Accell's Financial Struggles and Industry Downturn
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dutch bicycle maker Accell said on Wednesday it had started insolvency proceedings as it is unable to meet its financial obligations amid a prolonged downturn in the European bike industry.
Background: KKR Consortium Buyout and Aftermath
The move comes months after a KKR-led consortium ceded control of the company, taking the bike maker private following a $1.8 billion buyout in 2022.
Efforts to Save the Business
• The Netherlands-based group said it was granted a suspension of payments after having explored all available options for the business, including discussions with interested parties, consideration of multiple offers and efforts to obtain regulatory approval for a potential merger.
Details of the KKR Acquisition
• A KKR-led consortium acquired Accell in 2022 in a deal valuing the bike maker at €1.56 billion ($1.80 billion), betting on rising investor interest in the e-bike industry.
Market Challenges Post-Acquisition
• That bet soured as excess inventory, discounting and weakening consumer demand struck the sector soon after.
Financial Restructuring and Leadership Statements
Lender Agreements and Debt Reduction
• Accell, the maker of bicycle brands such as Sparta, Batavus and Raleigh, reached a deal with its lenders in February 2026 for additional funding that reduced its debt, with ownership also transferring to lenders.
CEO's Statement on Insolvency
• "Every realistic option for the future of the business has been tirelessly explored, and none have resulted in a solution to continue the Group in its current form," Accell CEO Jonas Nilsson said.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.8659 euros)
(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)