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Finance

Bikemaker Accell starts insolvency proceedings four years after KKR-led buyout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Accell Launches Insolvency Proceedings Following KKR Consortium Buyout

Accell's Financial Struggles and Industry Downturn

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dutch bicycle maker Accell said on Wednesday it had started insolvency proceedings as it is unable to meet its financial obligations amid a prolonged downturn in the European bike industry.

Background: KKR Consortium Buyout and Aftermath

The move comes months after a KKR-led consortium ceded control of the company, taking the bike maker private following a $1.8 billion buyout in 2022.

Efforts to Save the Business

• The Netherlands-based group said it was granted a suspension of payments after having explored all available options for the business, including discussions with interested parties, consideration of multiple offers and efforts to obtain regulatory approval for a potential merger.

Details of the KKR Acquisition

• A KKR-led consortium acquired Accell in 2022 in a deal valuing the bike maker at €1.56 billion ($1.80 billion), betting on rising investor interest in the e-bike industry.

Market Challenges Post-Acquisition

• That bet soured as excess inventory, discounting and weakening consumer demand struck the sector soon after.

Financial Restructuring and Leadership Statements

Lender Agreements and Debt Reduction

• Accell, the maker of bicycle brands such as Sparta, Batavus and Raleigh, reached a deal with its lenders in February 2026 for additional funding that reduced its debt, with ownership also transferring to lenders.

CEO's Statement on Insolvency

• "Every realistic option for the future of the business has been tirelessly explored, and none have resulted in a solution to continue the Group in its current form," Accell CEO Jonas Nilsson said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8659 euros)

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Accell began insolvency proceedings on August 5, 2026 after exploring options and securing a payment suspension under Dutch law, marking the failure of restructuring attempts to salvage the business (“suspension of payments” granted; explored all options)
  • KKR’s 2022 acquisition of Accell for approximately €1.56 billion ($1.8 billion) has resulted in losses exceeding €1 billion; by February 2026 lenders had taken control following debt reduction and recapitalization efforts
  • Accell’s insolvency comes amid excess inventory, discounting, and weak consumer demand confronting the broader European bicycle industry, despite prior restructuring and portfolio streamlining initiatives

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Accell start insolvency proceedings?
Accell began insolvency proceedings due to an inability to meet its financial obligations amid a prolonged downturn in the European bike industry.
When was Accell acquired by the KKR-led consortium?
A KKR-led consortium acquired Accell in 2022 in a deal valued at €1.56 billion ($1.80 billion).
What actions did Accell take before entering insolvency?
Accell explored all available business options, including talks with interested parties, multiple offers, and potential merger opportunities.
What led to the downturn in the European bike industry?
The downturn was caused by excess inventory, discounting, and weakening consumer demand for bikes.
Who owns Accell after the latest financial restructuring?
After a deal in February 2026, ownership of Accell was transferred to its lenders.

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