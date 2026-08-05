Accell Launches Insolvency Proceedings Following KKR Consortium Buyout

Accell's Financial Struggles and Industry Downturn

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dutch bicycle maker Accell said on Wednesday it had started insolvency proceedings as it is unable to meet its financial obligations amid a prolonged downturn in the European bike industry.

Background: KKR Consortium Buyout and Aftermath

The move comes months after a KKR-led consortium ceded control of the company, taking the bike maker private following a $1.8 billion buyout in 2022.

Efforts to Save the Business

• The Netherlands-based group said it was granted a suspension of payments after having explored all available options for the business, including discussions with interested parties, consideration of multiple offers and efforts to obtain regulatory approval for a potential merger.

Details of the KKR Acquisition

• A KKR-led consortium acquired Accell in 2022 in a deal valuing the bike maker at €1.56 billion ($1.80 billion), betting on rising investor interest in the e-bike industry.

Market Challenges Post-Acquisition

• That bet soured as excess inventory, discounting and weakening consumer demand struck the sector soon after.

Financial Restructuring and Leadership Statements

Lender Agreements and Debt Reduction

• Accell, the maker of bicycle brands such as Sparta, Batavus and Raleigh, reached a deal with its lenders in February 2026 for additional funding that reduced its debt, with ownership also transferring to lenders.

CEO's Statement on Insolvency

• "Every realistic option for the future of the business has been tirelessly explored, and none have resulted in a solution to continue the Group in its current form," Accell CEO Jonas Nilsson said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8659 euros)

(Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)