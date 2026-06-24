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UK retailer B&M appoints Asda's Atheeq Akbar as finance chief - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK retailer B&M appoints Asda's Atheeq Akbar as finance chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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B&M Hires Atheeq Akbar from Asda as New Chief Financial Officer for 2027

Executive Appointment and Company Strategy

June 24 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M named Asda executive Atheeq Akbar as its next chief financial officer on Wednesday, with the company pushing ahead with efforts to boost its UK business.

Details of the Appointment

Here are some more details:

Akbar's Role and Background

• Akbar will join B&M in February 2027, succeeding interim CFO Pete Waterhouse.

• Akbar is currently Asda's vice president of commercial finance.

Previous Experience

• Akbar has previously held senior roles at Morrisons, Tesco, and Etihad Airways.

B&M's Turnaround Plan

• B&M CEO Tjeerd Jegen launched a turnaround plan in October in the face of mounting competition from supermarket loyalty programmes and pressure on lower-income household budgets.

• Jegen said: "(Akbar's) strong commercial background in UK retail will be a great asset as we bring about change to deepen the financial foundations of our business".

Financial Performance and Outlook

• B&M early in June beat annual pretax profit expectations as its turnaround gathered pace, and said it was confident of managing higher costs linked to the Iran war.

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Atheeq Akbar, a seasoned UK retail finance executive with experience at Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Etihad Airways, will assume the CFO role at B&M in February 2027 (theorg.com).
  • B&M is implementing its “Back to B&M Basics” turnaround plan to boost UK like‑for‑like sales, streamline ranges and restore margins amidst rising costs influenced by the Middle East conflict (lse.co.uk).
  • Despite a 38 % drop in pretax profit for FY26, B&M beat expectations and succeeded in reducing net debt and maintaining strong cash flow, underscoring its resilience in a challenging retail market (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has B&M appointed as its next Chief Financial Officer?
B&M has appointed Atheeq Akbar, currently Asda's vice president of commercial finance, as its next Chief Financial Officer.
When will Atheeq Akbar join B&M as CFO?
Atheeq Akbar is set to join B&M in February 2027, succeeding interim CFO Pete Waterhouse.
What experience does Atheeq Akbar bring to B&M?
Atheeq Akbar previously held senior roles at Morrisons, Tesco, Etihad Airways, and is currently VP of commercial finance at Asda.
What recent steps has B&M taken to improve its business?
B&M launched a turnaround plan in October and recently beat annual pretax profit expectations.
Why is B&M focusing on strengthening its financial foundations?
B&M faces competition from supermarket loyalty programmes and pressure on lower-income household budgets, prompting efforts to deepen its business's financial foundations.

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