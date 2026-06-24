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Key Starmer ally Jones rules himself out of contest to be Britain's next PM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Key Starmer ally Jones rules himself out of contest to be Britain's next PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Starmer ally Jones backs Burnham after being reassured on economic plans

Jones Endorses Burnham Amid Economic Policy Discussions

Background on the Endorsement

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Darren Jones, an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, endorsed Andy Burnham to take over on Wednesday after saying he had been reassured by the former mayor's economic plans, including ways he could possibly borrow more.

Economic Policy Reassurances

Concerns Over Borrowing and Market Reactions

Jones, chief secretary to Starmer, said he had discussed economic policy with Burnham after he alarmed investors last year by saying the country had to stop being in "hock to the bond markets", comments he later said had been ​misrepresented.

Targeted Borrowing and Economic Stimulation

Asked by Sky News if Burnham would borrow more, Jones said markets, trade unions and the governing Labour Party would accept targeted additional borrowing if backed by a credible plan to stimulate the economy.

Jones said there was "room to borrow a little bit more" but added that Burnham had not outlined specific spending plans in their talks.

Details of Economic Discussions

"We talked ... a lot about what he (Burnham) was thinking on the economy and what my thoughts were on that, and some of the potential ways forward for the new government," he said.

Labour Leadership Transition

Starmer's Resignation and Leadership Contest

Starmer said on Monday he would step down following months of pressure over the party's poor poll ratings and setbacks in local elections, triggering a leadership contest to start on July 9.

Burnham's Path to Premiership

Burnham is the only candidate to put his name forward and the party expects a coronation, meaning he could become prime minister by the middle of July. If appointed, he will be Britain's seventh leader in 10 years.

"Andy Burnham is going to be the next prime minister. And if there was a contest of Labour Party members, he would win," Jones said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Darren Jones, chief secretary to outgoing PM Starmer, confirmed he will not run and endorsed Andy Burnham, consolidating Burnham’s path to PM.
  • Andy Burnham is overwhelmingly likely to become Labour leader without a contest—former rival Wes Streeting has also thrown his support behind Burnham.
  • Markets responded positively: the pound eased as investors welcomed the clarity, seeing Burnham’s ascension as stabilizing the transition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Darren Jones rule himself out of the UK prime minister contest?
Darren Jones decided not to run and instead supported Andy Burnham, citing their discussions on economic policy and Burnham's likely win among Labour members.
Who is expected to become Britain’s next prime minister?
Andy Burnham is expected to become Britain's next prime minister, with support from Darren Jones and as the only candidate after Keir Starmer's resignation.
What economic concerns did investors have regarding Andy Burnham?
Investors were concerned after Burnham previously commented on the UK's relationship with bond markets, though Jones said those remarks were misrepresented.
When did Keir Starmer announce his resignation?
Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday following months of poor poll ratings and setbacks in recent local elections.
How soon could Andy Burnham become the UK’s prime minister?
Andy Burnham is likely to become prime minister by mid-July, earlier than September, since there will be no leadership contest.

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