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Headlines

Russia says it struck vessels and military facilities supporting Ukraine in Odesa, Mykolaiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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headlines Finance Markets Geopolitics Russia-Ukraine

Russia Strikes Vessels and Military Facilities in Odesa and Mykolaiv

Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions Against Ukrainian Ports

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia continued strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels supporting the Ukrainian military, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Strikes on Odesa

Precision Weapons and Drone Attacks

The ministry said Russian forces used precision air-launched weapons and attack drones to hit military warehouses containing communications and electronic warfare equipment in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Attacks in Mykolaiv

Cargo Vessel and Warehouse Targets

In the port of Mykolaiv, Russian forces struck a cargo vessel carrying military equipment and a warehouse storing weapons and military supplies, the ministry said. It added that another dry cargo vessel transporting military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces was hit in the Black Sea.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the reports from either side of the conflict.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia continues targeting southern Ukraine’s maritime logistics, aiming to disrupt weapons, communications and port infrastructure supporting Ukrainian defenses (e.g. Odesa and Mykolaiv) (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • These strikes align with a wider strategic campaign by Russia to impair Ukraine’s grain, military supply chains and export routes via the Black Sea (csis.org)
  • Independent verification of Russia’s claims remains lacking; Reuters notes it could not confirm the strikes, underscoring the persistent fog of war in reporting casualties and damage (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What locations in Ukraine were targeted by Russian strikes?
Russian forces targeted port infrastructure and military facilities in Odesa and Mykolaiv, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.
What type of equipment was targeted in these strikes?
The strikes targeted military warehouses with communications and electronic warfare equipment, cargo vessels carrying military equipment, and weapon storage facilities.
How were the strikes carried out?
Russian forces used precision air-launched weapons and attack drones to carry out the strikes on Ukrainian targets.
Were the reports from both sides independently verified?
Reuters stated it could not independently verify the reports from either side of the conflict.

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