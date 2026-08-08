Russia Strikes Vessels and Military Facilities in Odesa and Mykolaiv
Overview of Recent Russian Military Actions Against Ukrainian Ports
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia continued strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels supporting the Ukrainian military, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
Strikes on Odesa
Precision Weapons and Drone Attacks
The ministry said Russian forces used precision air-launched weapons and attack drones to hit military warehouses containing communications and electronic warfare equipment in the Black Sea port of Odesa.
Attacks in Mykolaiv
Cargo Vessel and Warehouse Targets
In the port of Mykolaiv, Russian forces struck a cargo vessel carrying military equipment and a warehouse storing weapons and military supplies, the ministry said. It added that another dry cargo vessel transporting military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces was hit in the Black Sea.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not independently verify the reports from either side of the conflict.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Toby Chopra)