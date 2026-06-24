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Green steel startup Stegra says $1.6 billion financing round is closed - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Green steel startup Stegra says $1.6 billion financing round is closed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Green steel startup Stegra says $1.6 billion funding complete

Stegra Secures Major Financing for Green Steel Project

Background and Significance of the Funding

COPENHAGEN, June 24 (Reuters) - Swedish startup Stegra, which is building Europe's first hydrogen-fuelled steel plant, said on Wednesday its €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) financing round led by a Wallenberg Investments consortium had been completed.

The financing provides a reprieve for one of the few remaining large green steel projects in Europe, where high costs and the challenges of scaling hydrogen produced using green energy have forced several planned projects to be curtailed.

Industry Impact and Stakeholder Statements

"This large-scale green project represents an important step in Sweden's competitiveness and the EU's security of supply," said Hakan Buskhe, head of special investments at Wallenberg Investments and incoming Stegra board member.

Previous Funding Announcements

Stegra said in April it had raised €1.4 billion in new financing led by Sweden's Wallenberg family, subject to approvals, providing a lifeline for the green steel factory.

Sweden’s Green Transition and Challenges

Sweden, where renewable electricity is accessible and relatively cheap, has led Europe's efforts to shift from fossil-fuel-based industries to non-polluting energy.

But the country's green transition has also faced headwinds, such as the bankruptcy of battery maker Northvolt.

Project Status and Future Plans

Stegra said in a statement on Wednesday that the financing had also received a 100% approval from the Stegra lender group, and that it would have access to undrawn debt facilities that were part of its financing round in 2024.

It said it was ramping up construction activities at its site in Boden, and that the project timeline was under review.

Leadership Changes

A separate statement outlining Stegra's new board showed its co-founder Harald Mix, who was chair until October and also co-founded Northvolt, was no longer a member.

Wallenberg veteran Leif Johansson will chair the new board.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8798 euros) 

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Greta Rosen Fondahn, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Financing backed by Wallenberg Investments, Temasek, IMAS and existing investors including Altor, Hy24 and Just Climate, with 100 % lender approval, gives Stegra full funding to complete construction and commissioning of its green steel plant in Boden.
  • The funding provides a critical lifeline amid high costs and delays; production start had slipped to late 2026 amid infrastructure, hydrogen scale‑up, and electricity cost challenges.
  • This vote of confidence from prominent industrial and global investors underscores confidence in green‑hydrogen steel’s long‑term commercial viability and aligns with Europe’s decarbonization ambitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much financing did Stegra raise?
Stegra raised €1.4 billion ($1.59 billion) in its latest financing round.
Who led the financing round for Stegra?
The financing round was led by a Wallenberg investments-consortium.
What will the new funds be used for?
The funds will be used to complete construction of Europe's first hydrogen-based steel factory.
How did the lender group respond to the financing?
The Stegra lender group gave 100% approval to the new financing.
What challenge does Stegra's financing address?
The financing provides a lifeline for a major green steel project amid high investment costs and scaling challenges in Europe.

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