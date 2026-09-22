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Headlines

Polish neo-Nazi accused of planning mosque and school attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Polish Neo-Nazi Suspect Charged with Planning Mosque and School Attacks

Details of the Charges and Investigation

Suspect and Arrest

WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Polish authorities said on Tuesday that they have charged a man linked to neo-Nazi groups with offences including preparing attacks on a school and a mosque.

Prosecutors said that Pawel G., a Polish national born in 2009 whose surname cannot be published due to privacy laws, was detained on Friday. 

Connections and Online Activity

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) said that his arrest came after the previously announced detention of two 16-year-olds he had been in contact with online via extremist and neo-Nazi circles on the Telegram and Discord services.

Discussion of Terrorist Attacks

"He participated in discussions regarding past terrorist attacks and their perpetrators. Some conversations also touched upon the planning of potential attacks; participants analysed the methods used by terrorists and viewed the perpetrators as sources of inspiration," ABW said.

Targets and Official Response

Planned Attacks

Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek said targets included a mosque and a school. "There is not and will not be any leniency for fascism, hatred, or the planning of bloody attacks in Poland," he said on X.

Potential Sentencing

Pawel G. could face as much as 15 years in prison.

Other Suspects

The two 16-year-olds, Kacper K. and Wiktor S., have been placed in juvenile detention centres.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was charged with planning attacks in Poland?
Pawel G., a Polish national linked to neo-Nazi groups, was charged with preparing attacks on a school and a mosque.
What were the intended targets of the planned attacks?
The intended targets included a mosque and a school in Poland.
How old is the main suspect in the case?
Pawel G., the main suspect, was born in 2009.
Were others involved in the plot?
Yes, two 16-year-olds were also detained and placed in juvenile detention centres.
What legal consequences does the main suspect face?
Pawel G. could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

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