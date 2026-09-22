Kremlin Comments on US, Denmark, and Greenland Military Presence Deal

US, Denmark, and Greenland Military Agreement and Russia's Response

Details of the Military Presence Deal

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a deal between the United States, Denmark and Greenland that will allow a larger US military presence on Greenland was a matter for those involved and that cooperation between Russia and Washington in the Arctic was currently not on the agenda.

Upcoming Meeting Between Leaders

President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders of Greenland and Denmark later on Tuesday to sign a deal that could end a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

Kremlin's Statement on Arctic Cooperation

Asked if cooperation in the Arctic was something that Moscow and Washington were discussing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "At present, the issue of cooperation in the Arctic is not on the agenda. The Americans and other Arctic states are refusing to cooperate with Russia."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn )