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Kremlin says Greenland deal with US and Denmark is a matter for those involved - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Greenland deal with US and Denmark is a matter for those involved

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics International Relations Arctic Policy

Kremlin Comments on US, Denmark, and Greenland Military Presence Deal

US, Denmark, and Greenland Military Agreement and Russia's Response

Details of the Military Presence Deal

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a deal between the United States, Denmark and Greenland that will allow a larger US military presence on Greenland was a matter for those involved and that cooperation between Russia and Washington in the Arctic was currently not on the agenda. 

Upcoming Meeting Between Leaders

President Donald Trump is due to meet with leaders of Greenland and Denmark later on Tuesday to sign a deal that could end a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island.

Kremlin's Statement on Arctic Cooperation

Asked if cooperation in the Arctic was something that Moscow and Washington were discussing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "At present, the issue of cooperation in the Arctic is not on the agenda. The Americans and other Arctic states are refusing to cooperate with Russia." 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin affirms that the Greenland agreement is solely between the US, Denmark and Greenland and doesn’t involve Russia’s input (apnews.com)
  • The deal enables a significant expansion of the US military presence in Greenland, including reopening Cold War-era bases at Narsarsuaq and opening a new presence at Mestersvig, while affirming Greenland’s sovereignty (investing.com)
  • Moscow says Arctic cooperation with the US is not on the agenda, asserting that other Arctic states are excluding Russia (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the nature of the deal between the US, Denmark, and Greenland?
The deal allows for a larger US military presence on Greenland and is considered a matter for those directly involved.
What is Russia's position on the US-Denmark-Greenland agreement?
The Kremlin stated that the deal is a matter for those involved and is not commenting further on the issue.
Is Russia cooperating with the US in the Arctic region?
No, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that cooperation in the Arctic with the US is not currently on the agenda.
Why is the Greenland deal significant?
Greenland is strategically located and mineral-rich, making agreements on its military presence important for regional and global politics.

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