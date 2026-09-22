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Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto power that Erdogan urged scrapping - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto power that Erdogan urged scrapping

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Kremlin Supports Expanding UN Security Council With Veto Power Kept

Russia's Position on UN Security Council Reform

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia believes the UN Security Council should expand its number of permanent members beyond the current five, and that the existing veto system should remain, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Response to Turkish President's Proposal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question from reporters about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's call to abolish both permanent membership and the veto.

Erdogan's Criticism of the Security Council

Erdogan has long criticised the council, saying its veto-carrying permanent members  - Britain, China, France, Russia and the US - are not reflective of the international community and are unable to take swift decisions.

Russia's Support for Reform

Peskov said Russia wanted the council to be reformed, and the permanent membership expanded.

Importance of Veto Power

"At the same time, we believe that the institution of permanent members of the Security Council, as well as the right of veto, are very important elements of the entire structure of the United Nations," he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kremlin supports expanding the number of permanent UNSC members but opposes eliminating the veto, calling it a vital institution component (apnews.com).
  • Erdogan advocates abolishing both permanent membership and veto, insisting the current structure is outdated and unrepresentative (apnews.com).
  • UN reform efforts have long been debated: while many agree on expansion to improve regional representation, altering the veto system remains deeply contentious and requires Charter amendment supported by all P5 (cfr.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Russia's position on UN Security Council reform?
Russia supports expanding the number of permanent members in the UN Security Council but insists that the current veto system should remain unchanged.
What did Turkish President Erdogan propose regarding the UN Security Council?
Erdogan called for both permanent membership and the veto power of the UN Security Council to be abolished, citing inadequate representation and slow decision-making.
How did the Kremlin respond to Erdogan's call for abolishing the veto?
The Kremlin rejected Erdogan's proposal, emphasizing the importance of keeping both permanent membership and the veto power as fundamental to the council's structure.
Who are the current permanent members of the UN Security Council?
The current permanent members are Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States.
Why does Russia believe the veto is important?
Russia believes the veto right and permanent memberships are crucial elements for the overall structure and function of the United Nations.

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